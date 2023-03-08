Wheat farmers advised light irrigation to save crop from heat stress

Agriculture experts have advised farmers to smartly modify their wheat care schedule in accordance with the weather forecast, pleading that temperature is expected to rise and may compromise production due to heat and subsequent probability of Rust diseases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to smartly modify their wheat care schedule in accordance with the weather forecast, pleading that temperature is expected to rise and may compromise production due to heat and subsequent probability of Rust diseases.

Agriculture spokesman on Wednesday said the higher level of temperatures also necessitates more water application to keep the foodgrain crop safe from heat stress.

He said that there is a likelihood of a reduction in production when the level of average day-night temperature reached 25 degrees Celsius.

Late sown wheat crop is more susceptible to negative impact than the early sown crop, the spokesman said, adding that farmers should opt for light irrigation which should become a regular feature of their crop care on March 20 and onwards.

He further said that farmers should regularly inspect their wheat crop and apply suitable anti-fungus pesticides after consulting agriculture officials in case the crop is attacked by Rust disease.