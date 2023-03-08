UrduPoint.com

Wheat Farmers Advised Light Irrigation To Save Crop From Heat Stress

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Wheat farmers advised light irrigation to save crop from heat stress

Agriculture experts have advised farmers to smartly modify their wheat care schedule in accordance with the weather forecast, pleading that temperature is expected to rise and may compromise production due to heat and subsequent probability of Rust diseases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to smartly modify their wheat care schedule in accordance with the weather forecast, pleading that temperature is expected to rise and may compromise production due to heat and subsequent probability of Rust diseases.

Agriculture spokesman on Wednesday said the higher level of temperatures also necessitates more water application to keep the foodgrain crop safe from heat stress.

He said that there is a likelihood of a reduction in production when the level of average day-night temperature reached 25 degrees Celsius.

Late sown wheat crop is more susceptible to negative impact than the early sown crop, the spokesman said, adding that farmers should opt for light irrigation which should become a regular feature of their crop care on March 20 and onwards.

He further said that farmers should regularly inspect their wheat crop and apply suitable anti-fungus pesticides after consulting agriculture officials in case the crop is attacked by Rust disease.

Related Topics

Weather Water Agriculture March May From Wheat

Recent Stories

Patriot Missiles to Arrive in Ukraine 'Very Soon' ..

Patriot Missiles to Arrive in Ukraine 'Very Soon' - US Army Acquisition Chief

16 minutes ago
 Borrell Says EU Will Have Trained 11,000 Ukrainian ..

Borrell Says EU Will Have Trained 11,000 Ukrainian Soldiers by Late March

16 minutes ago
 US Concerned DPRK May Use CBW Capabilities in Conf ..

US Concerned DPRK May Use CBW Capabilities in Conflict, Clandestine Attack - Int ..

16 minutes ago
 Social sector played role in boosting confidence a ..

Social sector played role in boosting confidence among women: Commissioner

16 minutes ago
 DPO hosts lunch for families of police martyrs

DPO hosts lunch for families of police martyrs

17 minutes ago
 ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativit ..

ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativity Awards

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.