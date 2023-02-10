UrduPoint.com

Wheat Farmers Told To Beware Of Rust Amid Expected Rise In Temperature

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Agriculture experts have advised farmers to regularly inspect their wheat crop and apply suitable anti-fungus agent in consultations with agriculture officials in case of finding symptoms of Rust disease and uproot and bury the diseased plant in case of intense attack

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to regularly inspect their wheat crop and apply suitable anti-fungus agent in consultations with agriculture officials in case of finding symptoms of Rust disease and uproot and bury the diseased plant in case of intense attack.

Agriculture spokesman said in an advisory on Friday that there was the likelihood of Rust disease attack on wheat due to an expected rise in temperature.

He said that attack of Brown Rust and Mustard Rust has been witnessed in some parts of twelve districts including Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Garh Maharaja, Rajanpur, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Khushab and Bakhar.

He said that Brown and Mustard Rust can reduce production by 10-30 per cent.

The disease hits leaf and affects food formation process and in case of intense attack also damage fruit.

Farmers should regularly inspect crop and in case of attack uproot the diseased plant and bury it. Farmers should also apply anti-fungus pesticides in consultation with agriculture officials.

If the disease is in its initial phase, then farmers should only cut the diseased leaf and bury them but they should wear gloves before doing so. Farmers should avoid applying Nitrogenous fertilizers at this stage, he said adding that this fertilizer benefits crops only during the first 60 days and application on older plants can compromise production, he warned.

