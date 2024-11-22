Wheat Growers Must Use Balanced, Proportional Fertilizers To Enhance Yield
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Punjab Agriculture department has advised the wheat growers to use balanced and proportional fertilizers to enhance crop yield
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Punjab Agriculture department has advised the wheat growers to use balanced and proportional fertilizers to enhance crop yield.
A spokesman of the department said on Friday that application of phosphorus and potash fertilizers at the time of sowing, preferably through drilling, has proven to be highly beneficial. Farmers should apply fertilizers according to soil fertility to maximize productivity, he added.
He further said that wheat farmers must conduct soil analysis to determine the optimal fertilizer proportions. It is advisable to apply the full amount of phosphorus and potash fertilizers along with the first installment of nitrogen fertilizer at the time of sowing, he said and added that nitrogen fertilizer should then be applied in two or three equal installments, and in sandy areas, it should be divided into four or more installments.
If phosphorus or potash fertilizers have not be applied at sowing, then they should be added with the first irrigation. For late sowing, the full amount of fertilizer should be applied during sowing and in rain-fed areas, the entire quantity should be used at sowing time.
In saline soils, gypsum should be applied before the monsoon, based on soil analysis. For progressive farmers, it was recommended to use two bags of DAP fertilizer per acre.
The spokesman advised the farmers to apply fertilizers according to the specific needs of the wheat crop to increase yield per acre effectively.
