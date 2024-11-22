Open Menu

Wheat Growers Must Use Balanced, Proportional Fertilizers To Enhance Yield

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Wheat growers must use balanced, proportional fertilizers to enhance yield

Punjab Agriculture department has advised the wheat growers to use balanced and proportional fertilizers to enhance crop yield

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Punjab Agriculture department has advised the wheat growers to use balanced and proportional fertilizers to enhance crop yield.

A spokesman of the department said on Friday that application of phosphorus and potash fertilizers at the time of sowing, preferably through drilling, has proven to be highly beneficial. Farmers should apply fertilizers according to soil fertility to maximize productivity, he added.

He further said that wheat farmers must conduct soil analysis to determine the optimal fertilizer proportions. It is advisable to apply the full amount of phosphorus and potash fertilizers along with the first installment of nitrogen fertilizer at the time of sowing, he said and added that nitrogen fertilizer should then be applied in two or three equal installments, and in sandy areas, it should be divided into four or more installments.

If phosphorus or potash fertilizers have not be applied at sowing, then they should be added with the first irrigation. For late sowing, the full amount of fertilizer should be applied during sowing and in rain-fed areas, the entire quantity should be used at sowing time.

In saline soils, gypsum should be applied before the monsoon, based on soil analysis. For progressive farmers, it was recommended to use two bags of DAP fertilizer per acre.

The spokesman advised the farmers to apply fertilizers according to the specific needs of the wheat crop to increase yield per acre effectively.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Wheat

Recent Stories

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

2 minutes ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

2 minutes ago
 Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

3 minutes ago
 Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations Leagu ..

Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters

3 minutes ago
 England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face J ..

England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion

3 minutes ago
 ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered ..

ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors

3 minutes ago
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increa ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: M ..

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

12 minutes ago
 Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich na ..

Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..

28 minutes ago
 Seminar on Women's land rights held

Seminar on Women's land rights held

12 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan invol ..

Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country

12 minutes ago
 PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture