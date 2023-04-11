Close
Wheat Harvest Opening Spreads Baisakhi Festival Colours In Vehari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 08:48 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Farmers performed traditional 'Bhangra' dance on the beat of a drum after additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Tayyab Khan opened a wheat harvest drive at the model farm of progressive farmer Malik Azhar Awan, spreading rich colours of the 'Baisakhi' festival in district Vehari.

'Baisakhi' festival marks the opening of wheat harvest, an exercise that not only augments the national food basket but also brings wheat sufficient for months to labour involved. Farmers participated in the activity with their smiling faces glowing with hope.

ADCR said that the procurement of wheat has begun under farmers friendly policy of the government and it would accelerate economic activities in the agriculture-rich Punjab.

He said, 129,000 Metric ton wheat would be procured in the district and farmers would be paid at the rate of Rs 3900 per Maund.

He said that farmers were busy harvesting wheat from 392,000 acre area in Vehari.

Assistant Director Agriculture Chaudhry Altaf, progressive farmers Malik Azhar, Malik Faisal Awan, Malik Ahmad Awan and a large number of farmers were present.

More Stories From Agriculture

