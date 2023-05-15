Wheat procurement campaign under way successfully: DC

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said the wheat procurement campaign is going on successfully in Sialkot district, and 92.5 per cent of the target set for the district had been achieved

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said the wheat procurement campaign is going on successfully in Sialkot district, and 92.5 per cent of the target set for the district had been achieved.

He was addressing a meeting of Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and food Department officers to review the campaign. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal was also present.

The meeting also reviewed measures regarding digital census in the district.

The deputy commissioner said the Punjab government had set a target of 90,000 metric tons of wheat for Sialkot district, which was later increased to 94,804 metric tons.

He said 87,712 metric tons of wheat had been purchased so far at the wheat purchase centres, established in four tehsils. He said farmers who had received gunny bags from the Food Department should be contacted by the officials. No discrimination should be shown in cracking down on hoarders, the DC warned.

Regarding the digital census, DC Adnan Mehmood said verification process in Sialkot district should be completed within the stipulated time period.

Separately, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar sealed three godowns and seized more than 10,000 bags of wheat during the anti-hoarding operations in Ghalla Mandi Sialkot, Kuchi Mandi, Chak Santhal and Syedpur.