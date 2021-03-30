Wheat procurement drive to start from April 1 in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that wheat procurement campaign in Punjab will start from April 1st with the target of 3.5 to 5 million metric tonnes.

According to official sources here on Tuesday, he said that gunny bags were being distributed to farmers and growers would be provided maximum facilities at wheat purchase centers.

He directed the relevant authorities to ensure implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the procurement process to stay safe from the deadly virus.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that wheat would be procured at a price of Rs 1800 per maund and added that there should be sufficient provision of gunny bags to the farmers in accordance with their needs.

At wheat purchase centers 'No queue no wait policy' would be adopted and gunny bags would be provided on first come first served basis, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made prominent increase in wheat support price and this year wheat purchase would bring prosperity for farmers.

Minister said that he himself would visit wheat purchase centers and strict action would be taken in case of any negligence.