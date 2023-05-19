Wheat procurement process underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Department was vigorously carrying out wheat procurement campaign in response to an unexpectedly bountiful harvest and to achieve its set procurement target of 3.5 million metric tons.

A spokesperson for the department told media here on Friday that wheat procurement policy 2023-24, was aimed at grower friendly procurement.

As per official procurement data so far under wheat procurement drive 3,534,861 metric tonnes of wheat had been procured till May 18 yesterday from all districts of Punjab.

Standing Committee of cabinet on wheat was monitoring wheat procurement process to timely address issues if any. The procurement campaign would continue till completion of target as directed by the government, the spokesperson added.