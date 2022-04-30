Wheat procurement to continue despite target surpassed in Multan division: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division Dr. Irshad Ahmad on Saturday said he has directed food department to continue wheat procurement drive to benefit farming community despite the fact they have achieved, rather surpassed the procurement target.

"Every single grain of wheat that farmers have grown putting hard labor, would be procured," the commissioner said in a statement.

He said that 646,174 Metric ton wheat has been procured well before the scheduled time against a target of 638,507 Metric ton surpassing the target by two percentage points i.

e 102 per cent.

Dr. Irshad heaped praise on district administrations and food officials of all the four districts of Multan division for making best possible arrangements and facilities for farmers that yielded good results.

He said that his decision to continue wheat procurement was taken keeping in view the vision of the government to procure every single grain of wheat from farmers.