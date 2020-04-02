Wheat procurement to start from April 5 in Bahawalpur division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Total of 753,269 metric ton wheat will be procured in Bahawalpur division this year.

While talking to APP here today, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry said that the process of wheat procurement will start from April 5 in the division.

He told that 38 wheat procurement centres will be set up in the division in addition to 32 flag centres. Procurement rate has been set at Rs 1400 per 40 kilograms and Rs 9 delivery charges per 100 kilograms. He further told that there was no shortage of wheat flour or any other essential commodity item in the division.

He said that the availability of essential items on fixed rates is ensured in the division through price control magistrates. To a question, he said that the divisional administration has taken all precautionary measures against COVID 19 and Section 144 was imposed in true letter and spirit.

He said that all necessary equipment and medical kits have been provided to the doctors and paramedics in the fight against coronavirus.