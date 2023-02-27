Wheat procurement to start from March 15 in Bahawalpur

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office on Monday to review the measures taken for the wheat procurement drive in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office on Monday to review the measures taken for the wheat procurement drive in the district.

He said that maintenance works in the wheat procurement center and flag centers should be completed on time.

He said the Consolidation Committee and Redressal Committee should be formed and a complaint cell should be established and activated by the Food Department to resolve the problems of the farmers.

The DC said facilities should be provided to farmers at wheat procurement centers and flag centers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Mohsin Nisar, District Food Controller Zulfiqar Ahmed, Assistant Food Controller Liaqat Ali, Civil Defense Officer Fariha Jaffer, concerned officers and Assistant Commissioners of other tehsils attended the meeting.

The district food controller told the wheat procurement target has been set at 450,000 metric tons.

As many as 12 wheat procurement centers and 17 flag centers are established across the district, adding that procurement of wheat and the issuing of gunny bags will start from March 15.

He said arrangements for wheat procurement have been completed and the inter-district shifting of wheat has been banned during the wheat procurement campaign.

Legal action will be taken in case of any violation, he added.