Wheat quota of two mills canceled over violations

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi canceled wheat quota of two flour mills while application moved for registration of FIR against another over violations of government instructions here on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi canceled wheat quota of two flour mills while application moved for registration of FIR against another over violations of government instructions here on Friday.

Taking action on complaints against various flour mills, the Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail conducted raids at various flour mills and checked weight and quality of flour. During the inspection of Iqbal Flour Mill, the assistant commissioner found flour bags of yesterday quota which were not delivered in the market.

Assistant Commissioner filed an application with the concerned police station for registration of FIR against the owner of Iqbal Flour Mill.

During another raid, the AC Bukhtiar Ismail found low weight of flour bags at two flour mills including Rashid and Murshad flour mills. The Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has cancelled the wheat quota of both flour mills.