Wheat Sowing In Rain Fed Areas Must Be Completed Till Nov 15
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 09:39 PM
The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the wheat growers of rain fed areas to complete sowing till November 15
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the wheat growers of rain fed areas to complete sowing till November 15.
A spokesman of the department said on Friday that appropriate use of fertilizers is necessary to boost per acre production of wheat.
He said that farmers should use fertilizers in their respective areas as per the guidelines of the Agriculture department.
Using right quantity of fertilizers in rain fed areas which receive less rain and medium rain is highly important to meet desired results, he said and added that farmers must feel free in contacting the Agriculture department in case of any query or confusion.
Recent Stories
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari
Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting
Sinwar's killing boosts Netanyahu but still no sign of war ending
CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test against England
BAJK earns record Rs. 1.414 billion profit during 9 months
SBP Governor’s Annual Report highlights macroeconomic improvements in FY 2023- ..
Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regularized
SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy HR Sindh
CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project
Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation ..
Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania
DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of polio team
More Stories From Agriculture
-
Sindh’s Farms produce 94% of Countrys’ Bananas4 days ago
-
Agriculture minister launches App to ensure farmers’ access to quality fertilizers10 days ago
-
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tractor10 days ago
-
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy11 days ago
-
Farmers advised to start turnip cultivation14 days ago
-
Cannabis cultivation destroyed in different areas15 days ago
-
Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for livestock cards1 month ago
-
Livestock secretary says to launch pilot project on black soldier fly2 months ago
-
Cotton care necessary during rains2 months ago
-
FAO launches transformative project for sustainable, regenerative rice production2 months ago
-
Agri land degradation to be protected under master plan: Minister3 months ago
-
Registration of Kisan Card being carried out on first come first serve basis3 months ago