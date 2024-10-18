Open Menu

Wheat Sowing In Rain Fed Areas Must Be Completed Till Nov 15

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 09:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the wheat growers of rain fed areas to complete sowing till November 15.

A spokesman of the department said on Friday that appropriate use of fertilizers is necessary to boost per acre production of wheat.

He said that farmers should use fertilizers in their respective areas as per the guidelines of the Agriculture department.

Using right quantity of fertilizers in rain fed areas which receive less rain and medium rain is highly important to meet desired results, he said and added that farmers must feel free in contacting the Agriculture department in case of any query or confusion.

