Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

The ideal time for wheat sowing is from November 1st to November 10th.

MUZAFFARGARH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2023) The Department of Agriculture Extension has inaugurated the wheat sowing in the Muzaffargarh district.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Rana Habib-ur-Rehman along with Assistant Director of Agriculture Abdul Razzaq inaugurated the wheat sowing in Khangarh.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Rana Habib-ur-Rehman emphasized the importance of completing the wheat sowing process promptly to ensure increased production per acre.

He mentioned that last year, the target for wheat production in Muzaffargarh district was 32 maunds per acre, while this year, an expected target of 38.5 maunds per acre has been set.

In this regard, farmers should ensure timely sowing to achieve the goal of an additional 7.

5 maunds per acre.

Deputy Director of Agriculture, Rana Habib-ur-Rehman, also advised farmers to use balanced fertilizers alongside timely sowing to ensure a successful wheat harvest.

Assistant Director of Agriculture, Abdul Razzaq, noted that the availability of water in the Muzaffargarh canal for wheat sowing has been ensured. He urged farmers to prepare their lands and complete the wheat sowing promptly while considering water availability. Delayed sowing in wheat leads to a decrease in per-acre production.

During the wheat sowing ceremony, Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension, Muzaffargarh, Rana Habib-ur-Rehman, Assistant Director of Agriculture Extension, Malik Abdul Razzaq, and Agriculture Officer Hafiz Hafeezullah also provided guidance to the farmers.