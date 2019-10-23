UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wheat Sowing To Begin From Nov 1

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 06:05 PM

Wheat sowing to begin from Nov 1

Wheat sowing will start from Nov 1 in irrigated areas of Punjab, an agriculture spokesman said advising farmers to prepare soil well in advance for in time sowing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Wheat sowing will start from Nov 1 in irrigated areas of Punjab, an agriculture spokesman said advising farmers to prepare soil well in advance for in time sowing.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, the spokesman said that farmers should plough their field twice or thrice with intervals in between to destroy weeds.

As part of final preparation of light soil, one plough and land levelling would be sufficient, however, heavy soil would need twice plough and land levelling.

Per acre seed ratio be kept at 40-50 kilogram for sowing and disease-free and weeds-free healthy seed with germination strength not below 85 per cent should be selected.

Before sowing, farmers should consult agriculture officials for application of anti-fungus treatment to seed.

In irrigated areas, farmers can sow varieties including Seher-2006, Lasani-2008, Faisalabad-2008, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Millat-2011, Aas-2011, Zinkol-2011, NARC-2011, Galaxy-2013, Ujala-2016, Borlog-2016, Johar-2016, Gold-2016, NN Gandum-1, Anaj-2017 and Fakhar Bakhar.

The spokesman, however, added that lesser possible area be brought under cultivation of varieties, including Seher-2006, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-1, Chakwal-50 and NARC-2009 for being vulnerable against 'Kungi' disease.

Seed should be obtained from the Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) depots and registered dealers where ample quantity of seed was available.

In case farmers have their own produced seed then they should take it to their local agriculture officials for free grading and sow it only after proper treatment against diseases, the release concluded.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture From Wheat

Recent Stories

Sindh govt allows 0.5 per cent job quota for trans ..

7 minutes ago

PCB statement on T10 League

15 minutes ago

Economic reform measures to strengthen economy, bo ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Secretary General Thinks US-Turkish Truce Hel ..

2 minutes ago

Abe Reaffirms Intention to Further Support Reforms ..

2 minutes ago

NAB rejects allegations about delay in Nawaz Shari ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.