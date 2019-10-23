Wheat sowing to begin from Nov 1

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Wheat sowing will start from Nov 1 in irrigated areas of Punjab , an agriculture spokesman said advising farmers to prepare soil well in advance for in time sowing.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, the spokesman said that farmers should plough their field twice or thrice with intervals in between to destroy weeds.

As part of final preparation of light soil, one plough and land levelling would be sufficient, however, heavy soil would need twice plough and land levelling.

Per acre seed ratio be kept at 40-50 kilogram for sowing and disease-free and weeds-free healthy seed with germination strength not below 85 per cent should be selected.

Before sowing, farmers should consult agriculture officials for application of anti-fungus treatment to seed.

In irrigated areas, farmers can sow varieties including Seher-2006, Lasani-2008, Faisalabad-2008, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Millat-2011, Aas-2011, Zinkol-2011, NARC-2011, Galaxy-2013, Ujala-2016, Borlog-2016, Johar-2016, Gold-2016, NN Gandum-1, Anaj-2017 and Fakhar Bakhar.

The spokesman, however, added that lesser possible area be brought under cultivation of varieties, including Seher-2006, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-1, Chakwal-50 and NARC-2009 for being vulnerable against 'Kungi' disease.

Seed should be obtained from the Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) depots and registered dealers where ample quantity of seed was available.

In case farmers have their own produced seed then they should take it to their local agriculture officials for free grading and sow it only after proper treatment against diseases, the release concluded.