Wheat Stocks Stand At 6.12 M Tons

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 04:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The domestic wheat stocks in the country stands at over 6.12 million tons as over 5.828 million tons of wheat procured during grains procurement campaign for season 2020-21 in order to meet the domestic requirements as well as keeping the strategic reserves to keep local demand and supply at smooth level.

By August 11,2021, the carry forward stocks of wheat stood at 730,537 tons besides imported grains of about 1,200 tons, said an official in the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that out of the total stocks, Punjab possessed 4,147,676 tons and Sindh has about 1,187,342 tons of wheat to fulfill the domestic requirements as well as keeping the demand and supply at smooth to maintain prices of flour and other products at sustainable position.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) has 576,742 tons of wheat reserves, he said adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 122,339 tons of grains and Balochistan Province 85,925 tons for meeting their needs during the season.

Out of the existing stocks, so far 439,797 tons of wheat had been released to fulfill the market demands and supplying wheat flour and keeping its prices at sustainable, he added.

In order to provide the cheapest wheat flour in the province, Punjab has established 337 Sahulat Bazars and so far, 4,096,641 bags of wheat flour have been supplied to Sahulat Bazars at the subsidized rate of Rs 430 per 10 Kg bag.

It is worth mentioning here that procurement was made in compliance with the Economic Coordination Committee decision of March 31, 2021, duly ratified by the Cabinet on April 13, 2021 and notified by Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

