Wheat target set at 75,000MT for Kasur district

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal Friday said that the Punjab government had set a target of 75,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat for the Kasur district

KASUR, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal Friday said that the Punjab government had set a target of 75,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat for the Kasur district.

Talking to APP after inaugurating the wheat procurement campaign 2022 and launch of 'bardana' (bags for filling in the crop) at the shopping centre Kasur city, he said that wheat would be procured at the rate of Rs 2,200 per maund and delivery charges of Rs 9 per kg will be paid to farmers.

He said that no individual or entity would be authorised to purchase or store wheat without food green licence, and in case of violation strict action would be taken as per law.

The DC said that in the light of special instructions of the Punjab government, wheat crop would be procured from farmers and 'bardana' would be provided on 'First come first served' basis without any discrimination.

He said that 14 wheat procurement centres had been set up in the district including Kasur, Bedian, Khudian, Mandi Usmanwala, Talundi, Allahabad, Kunganpura, Shamkot, Chunian, Habibabad, Pattoki, Sarai Mughal, Phoolnagar and Kot Radha Kishan. Also, 14 check-posts had been set up at different places for checking wheat smuggling.

District Food Controller Hamza Noor, Assistant Food Controller Haji Mukhtar Ahmed, Assistant Director Agriculture Dr Waqas Ahmed, Market Committee staff and farmers were also present.