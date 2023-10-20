Wheat to be cultivated on 16 mln acres in Punjab

The target of wheat cultivation in Punjab this year has been set at 16 million acres and all resources are being mobilized to achieve this target for attaining food security

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The target of wheat cultivation in Punjab this year has been set at 16 million acres and all resources are being mobilized to achieve this target for attaining food security.

A spokesman of the Agriculture department said here on Friday that Punjab Agriculture Secretary Nadir Chattha had directed all the divisional directors to ensure supply of quality agricultural inputs in the market during wheat cultivation for reducing cost production of farmers and enhancing productivity.

Spokesman said growers must use social media for technical guidance during the ongoing wheat campaign.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab produces about 76% of country's total wheat production and it is very important that the farmers should be provided awareness about modern production technology of wheat to ensure the production target.

Spokesman said that Punjab Agriculture Secretary Agriculture is supervising the campaign “To Grow More Wheat” and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated during this campaign.