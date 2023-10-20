Open Menu

Wheat To Be Cultivated On 16 Mln Acres In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Wheat to be cultivated on 16 mln acres in Punjab

The target of wheat cultivation in Punjab this year has been set at 16 million acres and all resources are being mobilized to achieve this target for attaining food security

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The target of wheat cultivation in Punjab this year has been set at 16 million acres and all resources are being mobilized to achieve this target for attaining food security.

A spokesman of the Agriculture department said here on Friday that Punjab Agriculture Secretary Nadir Chattha had directed all the divisional directors to ensure supply of quality agricultural inputs in the market during wheat cultivation for reducing cost production of farmers and enhancing productivity.

Spokesman said growers must use social media for technical guidance during the ongoing wheat campaign.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab produces about 76% of country's total wheat production and it is very important that the farmers should be provided awareness about modern production technology of wheat to ensure the production target.

Spokesman said that Punjab Agriculture Secretary Agriculture is supervising the campaign “To Grow More Wheat” and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated during this campaign.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Social Media Agriculture Market All Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PCB adds five players to men’s central contracts ..

PCB adds five players to men’s central contracts list

10 minutes ago
 PM raises voice for voiceless people of Gaza under ..

PM raises voice for voiceless people of Gaza under Israel's ruthless aggression

11 minutes ago
 HESCO Introduces Monitoring App to curb power thef ..

HESCO Introduces Monitoring App to curb power theft

11 minutes ago
 Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligen ..

Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligent Campus to achieve net zero g ..

28 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate and Secretary-General of ..

COP28 President-Designate and Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders disc ..

28 minutes ago
 Naval Chief calls on Governor Punjab

Naval Chief calls on Governor Punjab

11 minutes ago
UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launches Endu ..

UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launches Endurance Season 2023 - 2024 at Bo ..

44 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcastin ..

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi dispels noti ..

40 minutes ago
 Commissioner for special attention to missed, refu ..

Commissioner for special attention to missed, refusals, zero dose children durin ..

40 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Festival 2023 to launch first camel beau ..

Al Dhafra Festival 2023 to launch first camel beauty contest tomorrow in Sweihan

58 minutes ago
 CDA auctions 25 residential, commercial plots wort ..

CDA auctions 25 residential, commercial plots worth Rs12.90 bln

40 minutes ago
 Lawyers rally condemns Israel brutalities

Lawyers rally condemns Israel brutalities

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture