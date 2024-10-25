Wheat To Be Cultivated On 16.5m Acres Of Land In Punjab
Published October 25, 2024
The Punjab government has set a target of sowing wheat on 16.5 million acres of land in Punjab
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat, which reviewed wheat cultivation targets on Friday.
He directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible support to farmers with regard to wheat cultivation.
During wheat cultivation process, the Agriculture Department officers should keep their focus on meeting set wheat sowing targets, he said.
He said that committees had been formed at provincial, division, district and tehsil levels for monitoring.
Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that Kisan cards had been given to farmers to facilitate growers in purchase of agriculture inputs.
