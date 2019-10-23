UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wheat To Be Cultivated Over 16.5 Mln Acres In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:31 PM

Wheat to be cultivated over 16.5 mln acres in Punjab

The agriculture department has set a target of 16.5 million acres for wheat sowing in Punjab this year for getting 19 million tons wheat yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) The agriculture department has set a target of 16.5 million acres for wheat sowing in Punjab this year for getting 19 million tons wheat yield.

Giving details, a spokesman of the agriculture department said on Wednesday that in Faisalabad division, the wheat would be cultivated over 200,400 acres of land where 2,493,123 metric ton wheat yield was expected.

He said that growers had been advised to cultivate approved varieties of wheat in addition to using seed graders for selecting healthy seeds and getting bumper crops.

Among the approved wheat varieties include NARC-2011, Aas-2011, Millat-2011, Punjab-2011, AARI-2011, Faisalabad-2008, Lasani-2008, Meraj-2008, Fareed-2006, Shafaq-2006, Pasban-90, Chakwal-50, NARC-2009, PARS-2009, Dhurabi-2011, Sehar-2006, etc.

Farmers should also use drill instead of adopting broadcasting method (Cchatta) for wheat cultivation as Cchatta system not only causes wastage of seeds but also decreases the productivity, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Agriculture Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed receives Emirati students in Japan

17 minutes ago

UAE Fourth Biosecurity Conference to gather intern ..

47 minutes ago

China Shouguang vegetable prices up 3.2 pct in pas ..

25 seconds ago

British PM could target election as EU mulls Brexi ..

27 seconds ago

New Tunisia president sworn in after upstart poll ..

28 seconds ago

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.