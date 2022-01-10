UrduPoint.com

While Rejecting 17% Sales Tax On Open And Cotton In Mini Budget 2021 Already Applied To Oil:Malik Talat Sohail

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 01:19 PM

while rejecting 17% sales tax on open and cotton in Mini Budget 2021 Already applied to oil:Malik Talat Sohail

Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Malik Talat Sohail, while rejecting 17% sales tax on open and cotton in Mini Budget 2021 Already applied to oil

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th January, 2022) Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Malik Talat Sohail, while rejecting 17% sales tax on open and cotton in Mini Budget 2021 Already applied to oil.

17% Sales tax is unenforceable and in our position the Minister of Food Security, the Minister of Finance and the FBR have agreed that it will be abolished soon.
Instead of abolishing the sales tax on oil, the inclusion of residual by-products made of cotton in the sales budget in the mini-budget is to discourage the production of cotton altogether.
The government is deliberately obstructing cotton production in Pakistan, which is now recovering.
There is a possibility of significant reduction in cotton production due to unjust taxes and those who do not want to pay taxes and do business through black economy will be encouraged and instead of increasing revenue, round goods sellers will be encouraged.

Has been
Rations were sold through ration cards in the 70's and now unfortunately in Pakistan which is an agricultural country fertilizer distribution is being done by lining up farmers through cards.

Urea fertilizer and DAP have increased by 50% and 125% respectively in one year.
Like the sugar mafia, the fertilizer mafia is sucking the blood of fertilizer makers and hoarders. The government is neglecting agriculture and despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan is losing billions of dollars by importing food grains and cotton.

Due to which the people are falling into the mill of poverty. He said that increase in tariff of WAPDA and increase in markup under SBP's monitoring policy was creating obstacles in the way of industrial development.

Go
Gas cuts to industries are also hampering growth and causing unemployment.
Unfortunately, the government has failed miserably in all areas of agriculture, industry and economy. He demanded that all taxes levied on Pakistan, especially for the betterment of agriculture and cotton, should be abolished so that the country could move forward.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Budget WAPDA Agriculture Oil Chamber FBR Commerce Cotton All Government Industry Mini Blood Billion Budget 2021

Recent Stories

Romanian PM lauds Pakistan's role in context of Af ..

Romanian PM lauds Pakistan's role in context of Afghan situation

11 seconds ago
 vivo V23e Offers Features That Will Revolutionise ..

Vivo V23e Offers Features That Will Revolutionise the Way You Look at Selfie Sma ..

8 minutes ago
 PCB signs landmark TV broadcast agreement with ARY ..

PCB signs landmark TV broadcast agreement with ARY-PTV consortium

9 minutes ago
 Next LG polls in Islamabad to be held through EVMs ..

Next LG polls in Islamabad to be held through EVMs: Shibli Faraz

17 minutes ago
 Humayun Saeed to star in British Drama ‘The Crow ..

Humayun Saeed to star in British Drama ‘The Crown’

29 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan's authorities fulfilled all legal requi ..

Kazakhstan's authorities fulfilled all legal requirements of protesters - Tokaye ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.