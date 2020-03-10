UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Whitefly Attack Witness On Vegetables

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:51 PM

whitefly attack witness on vegetables

Agriculture experts have said that attack of whitefly was witnessed in vegetable fields. Therefore,the farmers should take immediate steps to control it before its severity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) : Agriculture experts have said that attack of whitefly was witnessed in vegetable fields. Therefore,the farmers should take immediate steps to control it before its severity.

According to a spokesman of Agriculture Department, "Whitefly is a dangerous pest which remains active round the year.

Its attack is witnessed at vegetable crops when cotton crops are not present in the fields.Therefore, the growers should conduct pest scouting of their crops twice in a week so that pest attacks including whitefly could be controlled before any damage of the crop." He also advised the farmers to listen to the weather reports on radio, television or other media before watering crops and spraying pesticides.

The farmers can get guidance, help and information from toll free agri helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000, he added.

Related Topics

Attack Weather Agriculture Agri Cotton Media TV From

Recent Stories

Industries being set up under CPEC in Gawadar will ..

8 minutes ago

OPPO Reno3 Series Coming to Pakistan, Making Every ..

10 minutes ago

3 in 5 (60%) respondents of a global survey opine ..

14 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto questions judicial system, demands ..

16 minutes ago

CECOS inks MoU with Accountability Lab Pakistan fo ..

2 minutes ago

No decision made nor any suggestion forwarded abou ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.