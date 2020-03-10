whitefly attack witness on vegetables

Agriculture experts have said that attack of whitefly was witnessed in vegetable fields. Therefore,the farmers should take immediate steps to control it before its severity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) : Agriculture experts have said that attack of whitefly was witnessed in vegetable fields. Therefore,the farmers should take immediate steps to control it before its severity.

According to a spokesman of Agriculture Department, "Whitefly is a dangerous pest which remains active round the year.

Its attack is witnessed at vegetable crops when cotton crops are not present in the fields.Therefore, the growers should conduct pest scouting of their crops twice in a week so that pest attacks including whitefly could be controlled before any damage of the crop." He also advised the farmers to listen to the weather reports on radio, television or other media before watering crops and spraying pesticides.

The farmers can get guidance, help and information from toll free agri helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000, he added.