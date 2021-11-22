(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The work on 12 different schemes to promote agriculture sector was heading forward with rapid pace in south Punjab.

This was disclosed in a meeting, chaired by Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ateel, here on Monday.

Agriculture schemes including water management, agriculture extension, soil conservation, research, agriculture engineering, cotton research, registration of nurseries and modern agriculture markets were in progress in the region.

The secretary agriculture directed officers to submit performance report regarding development schemes after every 15-days.

All the schemes would be monitored properly, he maintained.

The schemes would be completed in transparent manner. Any negligence in execution of the work will not be tolerated. He also instructed officials to expedite the pace of work further to provide immediate relief to peasants.

For the first time, separate Rs 11 billion have been earmarked. The completion of the development projects will usher in a new era of agriculture development in south Punjab, which will not only benefit farmers but also the country by increasing its income and agriculture production.

Additional Secretary Task Force Imtiaz Ahmed Warriach, DG Water Management Zafarullah Sindhu and many others were also present.