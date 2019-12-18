Workshop on accurate use of tractor organized

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : Agriculture Engineering Department Punjab Wednesday organized a one day training workshop on proper use of tractor.

The officials of agriculture department were imparted training on accurate use of tractor. How to attach agriculture machinery with tractor and perform different operations in fields were discussed in the workshop.

An officer of a reputed tractor company of Holland Syed Mansoor Ali Rizvi delivered lecture.

Director Agriculture Mechanization Research Institute (AMRI) Ghulam Siddique discussed speed of tractor, air in front and rare tyres, change of mobil oil and other factors.

The trained officials will guide farmers in future. Director Agriculture Engineering Ahmed Yar, and other officials were also present.