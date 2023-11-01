Internationally renowned financial institution, the World Bank, reaffirmed its commitment to ushering in a sustainable agricultural revolution in Punjab through a game-changing collaboration with the Punjab government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Internationally renowned financial institution, the World Bank, reaffirmed its commitment to ushering in a sustainable agricultural revolution in Punjab through a game-changing collaboration with the Punjab government.

A delegation from the World Bank's Review Mission visited Multan, marking a significant milestone in the "Revolutionary Plan for Sustainable Agricultural Development in the province, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the primary objective of the visit was to inspect the modern drip and solar systems strategically deployed throughout the region. In the five-year project, out of total 68 billion rupees, World Bank is offering Rs 45 billion.

The visionary project is set to have a profound impact on the agricultural landscape in the region. It is poised to mitigate the effects of climate change, ushering in modern irrigation systems, creating an attractive environment for private sector investments, and facilitating the growth of profitable agriculture.

Remarkably, over 1.3 million rural farmer families will directly benefit from this project, said sources.

The World Bank's dedicated representative, Francois Onimus , Jeans Chirstopher, and Kashif Jamshed, Deputy Project Director for Value Addition, and some others were in the delegation.

Dr. Khalid Rafiq, an official emphasized the project's significance, stating, "the implementation of the revolutionary plan for sustainable agricultural development in Punjab is progressing excellently.

Multan Division is making strides towards this endeavor, with 113 out of 163 water channels have already been completed. Moreover, high-efficiency irrigation systems have been installed on 344 acres, with 662 acres benefiting from solar systems. The objectives set for Multan Division are well on track to be accomplished during this financial year, he added.

The project is set to conserve water resources and to enhance their efficient use. It is not only a boon for small-scale farmers but also an opportunity for economic growth. The World Bank's support will lead to a 25% improvement in crop production across the Punjab and a 20% increase in water productivity.

Furthermore, it will create employment opportunities for over 5,000 rural youth, injecting vitality into the local economy, he elaborated.

In a broader perspective, this initiative will empower farmers by providing them with education on value addition and cultivating profitable crops. The "Revolutionary Plan for Sustainable Agricultural Development in Punjab" is undoubtedly paving the way for a greener, more prosperous, and sustainable future for Punjab's agricultural sector, Dr Khalid concludes.