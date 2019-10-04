World Cotton Day to be observed on 7th

Cotton scientists, government officials, farmers and stakeholders are going to celebrate the World Cotton Day in the country on October 7.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Cotton scientists, government officials, farmers and stakeholders are going to celebrate the World Cotton Day in the country on October 7.

According to Dr Zahid Mahmood, the director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, the World Trade Organization (WTO) would be assisting the cotton producing countries to celebrate the day.

The CCRI has chalked out an elaborate programme in consultation with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, ITC, and International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) to celebrate the day in their respective offices.

In Pakistan, ministry of food and agriculture and its organization, the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), have issued instructions to celebrate the cotton day at cotton research institutes working under the PCCC.

Cotton Commissioner and Vice President PCCC Dr Khalid Abdullah asked all cotton research bodies to chalk out a plan for celebrations, said a release issued by the CCRI Multan spokesman.

Dr Zahid said that public and private sector cotton and textile entities would hold events to share knowledge and experiences to improve cotton production, quality, and trade and find ways to evolve a conducive environment for all the stakeholders of cotton economy.

He said the CCRI Multan was going to hold different events on Oct 7, including videos to be played at important cross-sections in the city to create awareness among the people about cotton.

He said that four African cotton producing countries, including Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Benin, had presented resolution in the United Nations General Assembly to celebrate October 7 as World Cotton Day that was accorded approval with majority.

The CCRI Multan will also hold a walk to be followed by a programme to disseminate the latest information on cotton to stakeholders.

Dr Abid Mahmood, DG Research Punjab, will dilate upon cotton situation 2019 after formal opening of the ceremony.

Dr Talat Naseem, a skin specialist, would deliver lecture comparing natural fibre against synthetic fibre while Dr Shakeel Ahmad will speak on adaptation to climate change.

A progressive grower will highlight the importance of cotton.

Country Manager Cotton Connect, Arif Hamid Makhdum, will speak about sustainable cotton production through business engagement to be followed by a concluding panel discussion.

Students would use their oratory skills at the CCRI Multan at a speech contest on cotton. They would also recite poems on cotton and perform in tableaus.