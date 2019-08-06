UrduPoint.com
WWF-Pakistan Launches Tree Plantation Drive For A Greener Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:58 PM

The World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-Pakistan) and Akhuwat Foundation, in collaboration with other partners, on Tuesday launched a plantation drive under the Lahore Commissioner's urban afforestation initiative

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):The World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-Pakistan) and Akhuwat Foundation, in collaboration with other partners, on Tuesday launched a plantation drive under the Lahore Commissioner's urban afforestation initiative.

The plantation drive is part of the government's 'Clean and Green Pakistan' initaitve.

Speaking on the occasion, Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan, said: "There is an urgent need to connect people to nature and to educate them about our shared responsibility to build a sustainable future.

"But the continuing cutting of trees not only escalates greenhouse gas (GHGs) emissions but also increases temperature and vulnerability to extreme weather events," he added.

He said that native plants have the ability to reduce the amount of heat produced by the anthropogenic activities, thus lowering temperatures.

The DG WWF said that there is an urgent need to initiate massive plantation drives in and near metropolitan cities to reduce the adverse impacts of climate change.

He said that although Pakistan is not contributing much to climate change; it ranks among the top 10 most vulnerable countries and is exposed to extreme weather events, droughts, floods and heat waves.

Other parteners, who participated in the drive included Parks and Horticulture Authority, Lahore Ring Road Authority, and Afforestation Lahore. A total of 5,000 indigenous tree saplings will be planted in different locations in the city through this drive.

Lahore, once known as the city of gardens, has rapidly lost urban green spaces to accommodate the swelling population, he said.

Such plantation drives will maintain groundwater table, improve air quality and mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change, he added.

The drive was organised at Bulleh Shah Interchange, Lahore Ring Road where approximately 300 saplings of native trees were planted.

In burgeoning cities like Lahore, lack of green belts and increased concrete cover has led to higher temperatures in cities. Furthermore, green patches in the cities are replaced by new developmental projects and housing colonies.

Pakistan has the highest annual deforestation rate in Asia and forest cover is less than 2% of the total land, he said. Hammad Naqi emphasised that every individual needs to take part in plantation drives to make our cities more liveable.

Asif Bilal Lodhi, Commissioner Lahore, said, "The current plantation drive is a great initiative that will help improve decreasing tree cover in the city. It is so important that the relevant organisations and passionate citizens should come forward and extend their support." He said that the government would make all possible efforts to support such initiatives in future as well.

Dr Amjad Saqib, Chairman/ Founder, Akhuwat Foundation, also stressed the need to upscale similar afforestation initiatives.

Under the initiative, a total of 13 parks have been identified in Lahore to plant indigenous trees which will promote canopy cover of parks.

The local trees include arjun, bakain (chinaberry), sukh chain (Indian beach) and kachnar (orchid).

