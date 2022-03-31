UrduPoint.com

Zero Tolerance Policy On Wheat Smuggling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 02:29 PM

District administration imposed 'zero tolerance policy' to halt wheat smuggling during meeting arranged here Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :District administration imposed 'zero tolerance policy' to halt wheat smuggling during meeting arranged here Thursday.

While chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Salman Lodhi gave free hand to concerned departments to excercise powers to halt smuggling.

He asked to the respective heads to take strict action to hold mafias being involved in illegal practice of smuggling.

ADCR Umar Sherazi and Assistant Commissioners, Secretary RTA and police officers were present on the occasion.

The DC directed revenue and food departments officials along with police to remain alert at departure gates of the city to avoid illegal wheat's export.

Except for homely purpose, no one can stock wheat for sale or purchase purpose, he maintained.

The purchase would start formally from April 7, informed the DC.

