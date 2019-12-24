UrduPoint.com
Zhob To Get 'Veterinary University' For Livestock Development

Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The provincial government has planned to build veterinary university in Zhob district to boost livestock sector in Balochistan.

Director General (DG) Balochistan Livestock and Dairy Development, Dr Ghulam Hussain Jaffar told APP that the project would get approval from the provincial cabinet and would be included in the next Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

"Around Rs 280million had been recommended for allocation in the next year PSDP to initiate the development work of the university," the DG said.

He said lack of proper knowledge of livestock and dairy development was the main issue, and for this purpose, the department had approved the project to establish the livestock university in the province.

He said that the objective of the establishment of the university was to provide better opportunities of education and research in the livestock sector to the students, adding that it would help promote the sector on modern lines.

Expressing best wishes for the livestock sector, he said that the province has the potential to export domestic animals to gulf countries and earn precious foreign exchange.

Replying to a question, he said Balochistan was environmentally different from other provinces of the country and businessmen were being encouraged to promote livestock farming in the province.

He said the government was formulating long term policies to increase dairy and meat production. The DG said we are giving proper treatment to the animals by providing vaccination after every six months.

The livestock of Balochistan province comprised of one of the unique cattle species and required urgent attention of authorities concerned to promote livestock activities in the province having around 34 million hectares range land.

He said it was revealed by a recent censuses conducted by statistics division of Pakistan that over 70 percent of the locals in Balochistan directly and indirectly rely on livestock.

As many as 48 percent of total sheep in the country were found in Balochistan, while there were 42 percent camels in the province.

He said in order to impart awareness among the livestock keepers "We are conducting several awareness programmes to inform the farmers about feeding practices and diseases of the animals".

With evolving tune of climate change, consumers' demand for the livestock product had increased manifold; he said and added that the province was providing a large share of meat to the country.

