Bomb Kills Two UN Peacekeepers In Mali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Bamako, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Two UN peacekeeping troops in central Mali were killed on Monday by a roadside bomb, the UN's mission to the troubled Sahel country said.

"This morning, a supply convoy... struck an improvised explosive device north of Mopti," MINUSMA spokesman Olivier Salgado said on Twitter, adding that four other peacekeepers were wounded.

