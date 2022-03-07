Bomb kills two UN peacekeepers in Mali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bamako, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Two UN peacekeeping troops in central Mali were killed on Monday by a roadside bomb, the UN's mission to the troubled Sahel country said.

"This morning, a supply convoy... struck an improvised explosive device north of Mopti," MINUSMA spokesman Olivier Salgado said on Twitter, adding that four other peacekeepers were wounded.