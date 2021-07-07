Corporate Social Responsibility is at the heart of Zong 4G

(@fidahassanain)

Zong 4G, China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak), is a 100% owned subsidiary of China Mobile Communications Corporation. With more than 14000 towers, the widest 4G coverage of the country and a state-of-the-art network, Zong has 4G leadership, market leadership, network leadership and service leadership traits.

Many companies have taken the role to do good for society. Being cognizant of the social needs, the companies are relentlessly working for inclusivity for the marginalized and indigenous strata. Throughout its 12+ years of existence in Pakistan, Zong has led on the corporate social responsibility front besides fueling the dreams of over 40 million Pakistanis. Being the primary and preferred connectivity provider to these millions and preemptively serving their changing communication needs, Zong 4G has left no stone unturned to give back to society.

Zong 4G, China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak) , is a 100% owned subsidiary of China mobile Communications Corporation. With more than 14000 towers, the widest 4g coverage of the country and a state-of-the-art network, zong has 4G leadership, market leadership, network leadership and service leadership traits.

For the company, corporate social responsibility is the philosophy of management rather than a specific action. It’s a part of the company’s culture where important social causes are aligned with the business. These social efforts also complement Zong’s Primary business mission – A New Dream – through which it’s committed to empowering communities in Pakistan.

Being the official Chinese company operating in Pakistan, Zong’s social responsibility is a testament to 70 Years of Pakistan-China friendship. The company has been working relentlessly for the socio-economic uplift of the communities and reducing the digital and social divide through other CSR initiatives.

The great thing is that Zong’s employees are also a part of these efforts. The company has consistently reached out to the communities in need, empowering them with its conscientious support. Besides conventional social initiatives where its helps organizations or individuals with financial or material support, Zong has also led sustainability through a number of digital solutions in health, education, governance, and more.

The company has partnered with orphanages, old age homes, schools and more where it has extended support, provided everyday supplies, and delivered training of sorts. To ensure gender-inclusivity, Zong has also adhered to building different vocational centres for girls and women. Furthermore, the company has also provided training to girls and women to ensure skill development for financial independence.

Zong’s CSR efforts especially came to light in the wake of Covid-19 where its response was remarkable and inspirational. The company went out of its way to extend support to the Pakistani masses in this time of immense crisis. The moment the Covid-19 situation took a turn for the worse in Pakistan, Zong pledged a massive amount towards the country’s fight against the outbreak. The massive aid was to be spent on extending the support via major partnerships with the Pakistani government and health authorities.

A significant part of the aid was also to come in the shape of discounted telecom services and special offers to facilitate work and study from home. Moreover, Zong employees also donated a substantial sum towards Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund. Another major way through which Zong extended its support to all segments of the society is via collaborations with the Federal and local governments of all provinces.

The telecom giant partnered with the local governments of the Punjab, KP, and Sindh to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus and educate the masses on crucial preventive measures. Through free text messages and voice & data connectivity, Zong 4G has empowered the local authorities to handle all critical communication needs in this time of difficulty.

Zong also joined forces with UNICEF to promote awareness about Covid-19 among the Pakistani masses, using all its digital channels to disseminate reliable information on the novel coronavirus. The content for the campaign was developed by UNICEF in coordination with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSR&C) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The company also helped set up a dedicated tele-doctor helpline 0310-4-CORONA (03104267662) for the KP government to assist doctors in guiding patients during self-isolation. In Sindh, Zong partnered with the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), which is at the forefront of the province’s battle against the pandemic.

The company has also stayed committed to providing a healthy work environment to its employees. It has provided preventive equipment to its employees along with ensuring disinfection of workplaces. Moreover, it has also ensured work from home for its employees keeping their safety and well-being a priority.

The efforts didn’t go unrecognized. The world-leading market research company Ipsos MORI named Zong among the top 10 caring companies combatting Covid-19. Zong’s CSR and meaningful Covid response was also recognized by PTA. Moreover, Zong’s contributions have also been appreciated by the KP govt, as well as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

But such a relentless focus on CSR activities didn’t falter Zong’s commitment to continuous network advancement and expansion. Even during the pandemic, Zong’s continued to expand its network, successfully adding 500+ network sites by the end of November 2020. Going forward, the company plans to build hundreds of additional network sites through which it will be extending its network reach to the remotest parts of the country.