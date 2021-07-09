UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Effective Communication Can Help Promote Democracy: Nazakat Hussain

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Effective communication can help promote democracy: Nazakat Hussain

The Digital Time Communications Director says the young people should learn the positive use of social media tools including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and others to change peoples' behavior.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2021) Peace and education Foundation on Friday organized a session on effective communication to promote democracy in Pakistan.

The session was aimed to discuss the concept of effective communication and strengthen the democracy at rural and urban parts of the country.
The session was also aimed to engage the youth to understand the democratic process and play their role in economic development, behavioral change through democracy.

Nazakat Hussain, Director, Digital Time Communications conducted the session and shed light on effective communication strategies, tools and their utilization to ensure practical demonstration of democracy in the country.

He said that youth are the change agents of the country and their engagement is critical to address the prevailing gaps in the society. The young people should enhance their democratic knowledge and reduce their misunderstandings about democracy.

He said that the young people should learn the positive use of social media tools including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and others to change behavior of people. These social media tools have access in rural as well as urban part of the societies.


The effective communication can portray positive image of the country and if youth spread positive vibes among the communities, the behavioral change will take place, he concluded.


The session was hosted by Faisal Aziz Bandagi, Coordinator, Peace and Education Foundation.


Youth Advocates for Democracy is a forum launched by Peace and Education Foundation (PEF) for Pakistani youth with a vision to promote democratic ideologies and principles. This forum raise awareness and mobilize support from youth in promotion of democratic values and active citizenship in Pakistan.

The forum channelize the efforts made by PEF Youth Advocates in strengthening democratic values. The Youth Advocates for Democracy forum provide opportunities to youth through interactive, intellectual and trusting, engagement, encourage and build the capacity of diverse youth of Pakistan’s higher and traditional educational institutions on democratic principles and political participation, mobilize and strengthen the Youth Advocates networks that will support and advocate for democratic principle and active citizenship, enable and encourage young leaders to participate in the political process.

PEF is engaging and mobilizing youth through this forum and now they are actively participating in promotion of democratic values in light of the constitution of Pakistan through social media activities and community engagement programs in and outside university campuses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Democracy Social Media Facebook Twitter Young Citizenship YouTube From Punjab Education Foundation Instagram

Recent Stories

All stranded Pakistanis in Europe, ME to be brough ..

10 minutes ago

69,453 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15 minutes ago

RSB Dubai grants ENGIE Solutions first accreditati ..

15 minutes ago

IGP briefs PM about couple’s harassment case in ..

33 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, 1,506 reco ..

45 minutes ago

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan’s help for talks with T ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Blog

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.