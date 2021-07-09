Effective communication can help promote democracy: Nazakat Hussain

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2021) Peace and education Foundation on Friday organized a session on effective communication to promote democracy in Pakistan.

The session was aimed to discuss the concept of effective communication and strengthen the democracy at rural and urban parts of the country.

The session was also aimed to engage the youth to understand the democratic process and play their role in economic development, behavioral change through democracy.

Nazakat Hussain, Director, Digital Time Communications conducted the session and shed light on effective communication strategies, tools and their utilization to ensure practical demonstration of democracy in the country.

He said that youth are the change agents of the country and their engagement is critical to address the prevailing gaps in the society. The young people should enhance their democratic knowledge and reduce their misunderstandings about democracy.

He said that the young people should learn the positive use of social media tools including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and others to change behavior of people. These social media tools have access in rural as well as urban part of the societies.



The effective communication can portray positive image of the country and if youth spread positive vibes among the communities, the behavioral change will take place, he concluded.



The session was hosted by Faisal Aziz Bandagi, Coordinator, Peace and Education Foundation.



Youth Advocates for Democracy is a forum launched by Peace and Education Foundation (PEF) for Pakistani youth with a vision to promote democratic ideologies and principles. This forum raise awareness and mobilize support from youth in promotion of democratic values and active citizenship in Pakistan.

The forum channelize the efforts made by PEF Youth Advocates in strengthening democratic values. The Youth Advocates for Democracy forum provide opportunities to youth through interactive, intellectual and trusting, engagement, encourage and build the capacity of diverse youth of Pakistan’s higher and traditional educational institutions on democratic principles and political participation, mobilize and strengthen the Youth Advocates networks that will support and advocate for democratic principle and active citizenship, enable and encourage young leaders to participate in the political process.

PEF is engaging and mobilizing youth through this forum and now they are actively participating in promotion of democratic values in light of the constitution of Pakistan through social media activities and community engagement programs in and outside university campuses.