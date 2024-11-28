Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenges

(@Abdulla99267510)

High-profile discussion panels at Falling Walls Science Summit 2024 emphasize importance of science for overcoming global crises

By Sania Chuhdary

BERLIN: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2024) From November 7 to 9, 2024, the Falling Walls Science Summit brought together about 2,000 leading figures from science, politics, and society. Under the guiding theme "Which are the next Walls to Fall?" participants explored new ways to address global challenges such as climate change, health, and energy supply. It became evident that science not only enables technological breakthroughs but also builds bridges between cultures and disciplines.

High-profile discussion panels at the Falling Walls Science Summit 2024 emphasized the importance of science for overcoming global crises and fostering positive development in Europe. Maria Leptin, President of the European Research Council (ERC), cited former President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi, who recently noted in a study that Europe has too few new companies developing into growth engines.

“This is precisely where the promotion of cutting-edge research can play a decisive role,” said Leptin. She emphasized that the results of frontier research are “incredibly important for policymakers and for all of us as citizens, as they influence society, our health, and our prosperity.” At the Falling Walls Science Summit 2024, international scientists presented groundbreaking results from cutting-edge research and discussed how these innovations could improve people's lives.

Platform for emerging, established researchers

The “Science Breakthroughs of the Year 2024” awards recognized visionary projects addressing global issues at the intersection of science, technology, and society. Among the celebrated projects were technological innovations such as solar-powered water extraction systems for arid regions and a new vaccine against gliomas, which helps the immune system combat these aggressive brain tumors.

A major focus of the summit was on connecting science and society. The newly introduced “Women's Impact Award” honored projects contributing to greater equality and gender-sensitive research, such as innovative approaches to tuberculosis diagnostics and women’s health. The Falling Walls Lab provided young scientists with a platform to present their ideas in three-minute pitches. Projects like microbial fuel cells, which generate clean water and energy from wastewater, demonstrated how creativity and science can create sustainable solutions. Over 2,500 applications from more than 100 countries highlight the global reach of this format.

The Falling Walls Venture spotlighted startups translating scientific insights into market-ready applications. One company presented innovative cell therapies that could revolutionize the treatment of organ rejection.

Meanwhile, the Falling Walls Engage format emphasized the importance of science communication and diplomacy. Cross-border research initiatives in conflict regions, for example, can build bridges between people from opposing sides of conflicts. “I take away so much hope that we can really continue to make progress, effect change, and build a better world together,” said one participant of the Falling Walls Engage competition. The summit’s atmosphere, she said, was almost electric with inspiration.

Breaking Walls

Beyond scientific discussions, the summit also made political statements. Patrick Hetzel, French Minister for Research and Higher education, advocated for the establishment of a “European Fund for Research and Competitiveness” to strengthen Europe’s innovation capacity. Alain Aspect, Nobel Laureate in Physics 2022, called for a societal shift in how science is perceived. It must become much clearer that science is the solution to the planet’s problems: “This wall must be torn down,” Aspect declared.

The three days of the Falling Walls Science Summit 2024 culminated on November 9 – a date that symbolizes transformation and the breaking down of walls like no other. This symbolic moment once again served as a backdrop for discussing how science can solve the challenges of tomorrow. The next summit will continue this mission from November 7 to 9, 2025, in Berlin.

Falling Walls Science Summit

Falling Walls Science Summit is a leading international, interdisciplinary, and cross-sectoral forum for scientific breakthroughs and scientific dialogue between leading scientists and society worldwide. The event takes place every year from 7 to 9 November in Berlin. Featuring Falling Walls Pitches, Falling Walls Circle and Falling Walls Science Breakthroughs of the Year, the Falling Walls Science Summit is the leading forum for global science leaders from academia, business, government, media, and civil society to discuss the potential of scientific breakthroughs to solve grand challenges and shape a sustainable future. The Falling Walls Science Summit is organised by the non-profit Falling Walls Foundation. falling-walls.com/science-summit/

Falling Walls Foundation

The Falling Walls Foundation was inspired by the fall of the Berlin Wall on 9 November 1989 and the dawn of a new era of freedom. The nonprofit organisation promotes breakthrough thinking and is building a growing network of leaders in academia, business, and the public sector to tackle grand challenges and bring groundbreaking ideas to society. falling-walls.com/