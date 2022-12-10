Flood victims need continued support

(@Abdulla99267510)

The destruction is total and they need continued support.

People have reacted to a video shared by UN Humanitarian Coordinator Pakistan, Julien Harneis on Twitter. UN Humanitarian Coordinator Pakistan shares that it has been three months since the floods and millions of people are still living in standing water.

Hundred of villages in the Dadu district are completely flooded and the destruction is total. Health centres are destroyed, schools are empty and flooded and houses have collapsed. These brave people are fighting to survive every day. They have lost their lives and livelihood, but courageously plough through the hardships to keep themselves and their loved ones alive.

In his video, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator shares that these people have received very little assistance in the form of cash grants, some nutrition assistance and some health support.

He shares that there is “so much that needs to happen here” and “we need to keep supporting”.

The video has been a wake up call for the twitteratis who have shown their horror at the silence on this issue. They have also appreciated the efforts of the UN Humanitarian Coordinator.

Let's hope that the world will listen to them and step up their funding support. So far only 23% of the flood response appeal of USD 816 by the UN and Humanitarian Organizations has been funded.