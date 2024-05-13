Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

By Abdullah Hussain

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2024) A leading foreign firm has announced plans to inject 200 megawatts (MW) of solar energy into the country’s grid. The initiative, set to be realized through the supply of cutting-edge Vertex N modules, marks a significant step forward in Pakistan’s quest for sustainable energy solutions.

In this regard, the leading Chinese company is collaborating with the key Pakistani companies and signed a series of strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance the share of solar energy generation with an ultimate objective of providing sustainable and low-cost electricity to consumers, as the present negligible two percent solar energy share against the huge 63 percent expensive thermal production segment is the real cause of highest power tariffs in the country.

Presently, electricity tariffs are considered as one of the highest in region, since Pakistan is mainly dependent on oil-based thermal power production, which is very costly. The Trina Solar will work together with the local companies with a view to strengthen the share of energy mix in power generation by promoting solar energy solution and reducing Pakistan’s dependence on costly electricity generation to the cheap renewable energy.

“We are proud to collaborate with key stakeholders in Pakistan’s solar industry, reaffirming our commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions in the region. These agreements underscore Trina Solar’s leadership in solar technology and our dedication to providing Pakistan with the most advanced solar solutions available”, commented Dave Wang, Sub regional Head of Trina Solar Asia Pacific.

According to a press release, the Trina Solar has signed the agreement with leading solar importers in Pakistan, including Mesol, Diwan International, as well as solar company Zi Solar.

Mesol focuses on commercial and industrial segments, aligning with Trina Solar’s commitment to green energy. Under the MoU, Trina Solar will supply 200MW of Vertex N modules for various applications, while Diwan International aims to enhance its capabilities with 200MW of Vertex N modules. Similarly, Trina Solar’s collaboration with Zi Solar involves supplying 120MW of Vertex N modules, enabling Zi Solar to provide innovative solar solutions to its customers.

Trina Solar, the global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has also announced its unwavering commitment to the Pakistani market with the introduction of its world-record-setting solar modules to the Pakistani market.

In a strategic move to bolster Pakistan’s solar industry, the company has signed a series of strategic Memorandums of Understanding with leading local distributors, reinforcing its dedication to providing Pakistan with cutting-edge solar solutions.

The Chinese company, renowned for its innovation and technological prowess, is recognizes the importance of empowering Pakistan’s transition towards renewable energy and is proud to introduce its Vertex N modules, equipped with advanced features such as larger-size, 210mm solar cells combined with market-leading n-type i-TOPCon cell technology.

