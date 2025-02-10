Open Menu

Global Outrage Over Trump’s Call For Gaza’s Forced Occupation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM

For Palestinian people, Trump’s statement feels like equivalent of an atomic bomb

By Yasmeen Farrukh

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2025) Donald Trump's recent statement advocating for the forced occupation of Gaza has triggered a strong international backlash. Even key US allies—Britain, France, and Germany—have openly rejected the notion, asserting that the forced eviction of Palestinians from Gaza is unacceptable.

European and Arab nations alike have condemned the proposal, dismissing it outright.

For the Palestinian people, Trump’s statement feels like the equivalent of an atomic bomb. The global community has widely denounced the remarks, viewing them as a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region. Meanwhile, Israel continues its expansionist ambitions, having previously occupied parts of Jordan, Egypt, and Syria. There is growing concern that Israel is actively pursuing a strategy to expand its geographical footprint. However, whether this ambition succeeds or faces insurmountable resistance remains to be seen in the coming days, as the Trump administration navigates mounting international pressure.

Gaza, already in ruins due to relentless Israeli bombardment, faces a long road to recovery.

Experts estimate that reconstruction could take at least two decades. Given this reality, those advocating for Gaza’s occupation must consider the deep-seated resentment such a move would generate among Palestinians. This could potentially be one of America’s gravest and most irreversible missteps.

Currently, Gaza is home to approximately 2.23 million Palestinians, whose roots in the land stretch back centuries. Despite the devastation, their unwavering attachment to their homeland has been evident in their return after the ceasefire declaration. Even amid the rubble, they choose to stay, proving that their love for their land is unbreakable. The idea that they could be forcibly displaced without fierce resistance is unrealistic. Any such attempt would likely provoke intense retaliation, targeting not only Israel but also the United States. This resistance could manifest as armed struggle or even suicide attacks, further destabilizing the region.

History has shown that lasting peace will remain elusive unless Palestinians are granted their rightful sovereignty. Without a just resolution, Israel may never achieve true security, and the cycle of violence will persist.

