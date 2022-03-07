UrduPoint.com

Macron Condemns Putin's 'moral Cynicism' Over Ukraine Corridor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Macron condemns Putin's 'moral cynicism' over Ukraine corridor

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of hypocrisy and cynicism after Moscow said it would open humanitarian corridors to allow the evacuation of civilians from several Ukrainian cities, but only to Russia or Belarus

Paris, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of hypocrisy and cynicism after Moscow said it would open humanitarian corridors to allow the evacuation of civilians from several Ukrainian cities, but only to Russia or Belarus.

"All this is not serious, it is moral and political cynicism, which I find intolerable," he told LCI television in an interview, adding that promises to protect civilians so that they could merely flee towards Russia were "hypocritical".

