No country can boost its way out of pandemic: WHO chief

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization chief warned Wednesday that the rush in wealthy countries to roll out additional Covid vaccine doses was deepening the inequity in access to jabs that is prolonging the pandemic.

"No country can boost its way out of the pandemic, and boosters cannot be seen as a ticket to go ahead with planned celebrations," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters ahead of the Christmas holidays.