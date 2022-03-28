UrduPoint.com

NOCTURNAL PANIC ATTACKS:What Is Reality?

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 11:19 AM

Do you ever wake up in the midnight not because you have to eat something or you have to do some work, but because you are sweating, feeling difficulty in breathing, increasing heart rate and feeling impending doom that something very bad happened to you, you may die

Neha shahid (BS psychology Ripha university):

Do you ever wake up in the midnight not because you have to eat something or you have to do some work, but because you are sweating, feeling difficulty in breathing, increasing heart rate and feeling impending doom that something very bad happened to you, you may die. A serious inclination that something horrendous is going to occur and that you won't have the option to do anything you feel helpless, like if someone having height phobia(acrophobia) in nocturnal panic attack he/she may also feel of falling down from some height, if a person having fear of water (aquaphobia) may feel like that he is drowning . After all these, you wake up with fear, dizziness, and confusion. First thing that came in your mind is WHY these things are happening, the person who is not aware of that it is a panic attack he/she might think someone has cast a spell on him/her so he start thinking negative about it that’s why we should be aware of this if this happens to anyone go to your doctor and tell them because it distract you from your lifestyle, you feel very irritated and frustrated all the time. If you are experiencing a nocturnal panic attack it can be difficult to calm down and feel relaxed.

It might take some time to calm down and fall back to sleep. Ask that person to take slow deep breaths. Being anxious is normal and it's a part of life but if it goes longer than usual, it affects your daily life.

Only those people experience nocturnal panic attack (waking from sleep in a state of panic) who are suffering from panic attack , anxiety disorders, depression, having daily stressors, It has no obvious clue at a time of occurrence because panic attacks usually occurs unexpectedly while sleeping at night.

Problems and difficulties come in every one's life, don't get anxious about them. If you get anxious and take stress, things get worse and worse that can lead you to different diseases. Instead of thinking negatively about yourself, start thinking positive and be a solution oriented person. There are many solutions for every problem. Just think calmly, don't get anxious and frustrated over things, make your life better and you become the happy person. “Happiness is the state of mind it's just according to the way you look at things”.

