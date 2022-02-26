Of women empowerment and media

(@Abdulla99267510)

Although, it is true that the women empowerment has been a key objective of several interventions that we have witnessed in recent years, especially on the legislation part, still a lot has to be done in this regard.

Performing their duty has never been easy for the women journalists in Pakistan keeping in view the overall state of women empowerment in our society. Although, it is true that the women empowerment has been a key objective of several interventions that we have witnessed in recent years, especially on the legislation part, still a lot has to be done in this regard. Women journalists always remained on the forefront throughout this struggle while taking active part in various civil society led movements. They have also highlighted the importance of women’s enhanced role in public sphere which has been termed one of the major instruments to ensure overall women’s social, economic, and political empowerment.

Despite challenges, the women journalists of Pakistan are continuously writing some remarkable tales of successful struggle, especially by enhancing their space in the mainstream media. This development is coinciding with the heartening fact that women are assuming the leadership and decision-making roles, in various walks of life.

This journey is remarkable because the women of Pakistan face a number of challenges in all geographical localities and such hurdles hamper their economic empowerment and stop them from achieving best of their potential. The major issues that women and girl face in Pakistan pertaining economic development include lack of income generating activities, lesser access to equal job markets, discrimination in wages, lack of access to market, unpaid and unrecognized work in the fields at homes besides several other discriminations. The adverse impacts of Climate Change on the lives of women and girls, especially in rural setting have also increased the level of their economic deprivation. Thus, it results as overall adverse effects on women economic empowerment.

Another factor that contributes to women’s disempowerment is Gender Based Violence (GBV) . The statistics confirm that the numbers of women that are subject to GBV) are alarmingly large. Besides, the general anti-women behaviors and stereotypes that are quite prevalent in society also discourage women for making active and effective participation in social, political, and economic activities, which adds to their marginalization further. The Covid-19 has multiplied the existing hardships of women, especially for the working women to reduced mobility and shrank economic activities.

It is good to see however that despite facing all these challenges, women, and girls in Pakistan in some areas are showing a great deal of resilience and have been able to become role models by overcoming all the obstacles and challenges. The political participation of women has been improved gradually over the years. However, it is argued that the progress of women development and political participation must be inclusive and women from religious minorities and women with disabilities should also be encouraged to come forward and play their active role.

Removing barriers for women’s effective participation in all spheres of life is particularly important now. The measures need to be taken at every level to strengthen political, social, and economic development of the women.

The role of women in decision making needs to be strengthened.

Again, this agenda of women empowerment in Pakistan cannot be advanced without the active role of women journalists. They have dealt with unprecedented situation posed by Covid-19 pandemic. The new problems they have been facing after the outbreak of the pandemic almost two years back includes issues pertaining restrained mobility, lack of transport facilities, and unhealthy work environment.

Likewise, the stress management at home and workplace also requires a lot of patience while often dealing with additional tasks at home besides a permanent fear of catching virus. The women journalists have not only managed to respond to challenges at personal level but also continued to contribute to positive journalism, especially by covering stories containing pandemic elated information and awareness raising messages. Their dedicated work and covering stories with the perspective of women and girls, their specific challenges, and voicing or their urgent needs has indeed contributed a lot to improve healthcare services.

It is pertinently important to mention here that the pandemic related crises have proved to be a global reminder of the vulnerability of the healthcare sector. It is particularly very relevant to developing countries like Pakistan where healthcare infrastructures were already no presenting an ideal situation. Like most of the South Asian countries, the social sector’s investment in healthcare sector in our country has not been significant and therefore there is greater need for investing more in this sector. For instance, Pakistan’s government expenditure on health, meanwhile, has increase from 0.7% of GDP in 2014-15 to 1.0% of GDP in 2017-18. which is still far too less than the globally required 5 percent rate.

There are multiple areas like health, education, and agriculture etc. that are directly related to the wellbeing of women and girls in any society. Thus, these sectors need special attention from media as well to highlight key issues and the role of relevant line departments to improve the on-ground situation. The women journalists again have to play key role here keeping in view their first-hand experience of dealing with such challenges. The women journalists, while performing their role during the pandemic crisis, has already shown their great resolve and commitment towards the objective reporting. With the passage of time, one may hope that this role would get strengthened further.

One may expect and hope that the women in media industry of Pakistan would continue to play their dynamic role, especially to highlight the importance of an inclusive society where women and girls are fully supported to achieve their full potential. The relevant organizations and society in general are also expected to accept the change gradually.

The writer, Nazakat Hussain is the founder of Digital Time Communications based in Islamabad.