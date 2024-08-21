"Painting Philosophy Of Life"
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 04:15 PM
Before drawing one's philosophy of life, it is equally important to understand Life in bigger picture
By Fatima Tu Zahra
Before drawing one's philosophy of life, it is equally important to understand Life in bigger picture. Life, as we all know, is LIMITED by Time and Death, riddled with distractions.We all are here for a definite period of time and then we have to transcend from this MATERIALISTIC, IMPERFECT WORLD to the SPIRITUAL, PERFECT WORLD. In this way we can define life as a "Bridge" making death inevitable with every footstep being taken by us.
We all believe in ephemeral nature of life and an inescapable reality of death.But do our actions align with this Believe ?
The title of the script is crafted to make one's believe that it is entirely upto him to make whatever he wants to out of his life.Having figured out the essence of life, one tends to live life to its fullest.His every action draws motivation from within.Externally, he may be doing the things what others do like Exercising,(With the intent to pushing his limits) Earning, (With the purpose of investing in mental refineness) marrying (Put himself in enigmatic trials at home to face the conundrum of life ) but with a BIG WHY in his heart and mind.
This is what connects him to the core which makes him fearless.
"The fear of death follows from fear of life.A man who lives fully is prepared to die at any time."
M.Twain
He has the Magnetic orientation that shapes the decisions of his life. He creates his own certainty, Nd it PAYS to create one's own certainty.He shows willingness to Pay as he knows that wound is the place where light enters.
On the contrary, there is another category of people who despite knowing the absolute truth (transient nature of life and inevitability of death) have dusty compass Nd get distracted.
However, I believe that they too once in life confronted with this question only to figure out that all their life struggles have lead them NOWHERE.
"Direction is so much more important than speed.Many are getting NOWHERE Fast."
It's horrifying to figure it out only when you're entangled in the vortex of death.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Blog
-
Unlocking Pakistan's Connectivity: Enablement of Next-Gen Wi-Fi for a Sustainable Tomorrow3 months ago
-
Addressing E-Waste Challenges in the Telecommunication Sector: A Path to Sustainable Development3 months ago
-
Role of Schools in Promoting Online Safety for Children3 months ago
-
Bridging the Digital Divide: How 5G Technology Can Drive Sustainable Development in Pakistan3 months ago
-
Collaborative Investment Opportunities in ICT to Boost Pakistan’s Economy3 months ago
-
Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan3 months ago
-
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid4 months ago
-
The Economic Challenges for the New Government5 months ago
-
How a Second Passport Can Enhance Your Travel and Business Opportunities5 months ago
-
Reading Minds6 months ago
-
Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis9 months ago
-
Climate change poses imminent threat to global biodiversity9 months ago