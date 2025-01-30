Pakistan Navy’s contribution to regional maritime security

(@Abdulla99267510)

By Madiha Amir

In the contemporary era, technological advancements and global interconnectedness have reshaped international relations, expanding the concept of national security into a broader framework. Today, regional stability is increasingly intertwined with national security, as the internal turmoil of one state can create a ripple effect, destabilizing the entire region. The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, for example, demonstrates how regional stability can be compromised, leading to profound security challenges both for the region and the world at large.

Among these evolving security challenges, one domain has emerged as particularly critical: the maritime sector. The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) , with its complex geostrategic dynamics, has become a focal point for both traditional and non-traditional security threats. The region's strategic significance is amplified by major initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which emphasize the importance of secure maritime routes for global trade and economic stability. As Pakistan’s strategic location places it at the heart of these global maritime interests, the importance of safeguarding these sea lanes has become paramount. The IOR is now a battleground for territorial disputes, naval rivalries, piracy, and the threat of maritime terrorism that directly affect Pakistan's security and its role in regional and global security frameworks. In this backdrop, the Pakistan Navy has assumed a pivotal role as a custodian of regional peace and stability.

As part of its commitment to promoting regional security, the Pakistan Navy actively contributes to UN-mandated Combined Maritime Task Forces (CMTF) 150 and 151, which address issues such as counter-piracy and maritime security in the region. Beyond these initiatives, the Navy has distinguished itself through the AMAN series of multinational naval exercises, launched in 2007. These exercises embody Pakistan’s vision of fostering regional cooperation, greater interoperability, and a united resolve for peace.

The AMAN exercises have grown into a flagship initiative for regional and extra-regional collaboration. The AMAN exercise has a motto of ‘Together for Peace’. The exercise’s Primary focus is to promote peace and regional cooperation, enhance interoperability with regional and extra regional navies, and display united resolve against terrorism and crimes in the maritime domain.

To date, eight exercises have been conducted, with the ninth scheduled for February 2025. These exercises provide a platform for information sharing, dialogue, and mutual understanding among participating nations. Through their sea phase, AMAN exercises focus on developing and practicing response tactics, techniques, and procedures against asymmetric threats. Onshore, cultural exchanges such as food galas and cultural shows promote camaraderie and goodwill among participants, showcasing the diverse heritage of the participating nations.

The exercises have grown in scope over the years, with the last edition, AMAN-8, saw participation from 50 countries. This growing international interest highlights the success of the initiative and reflects the trust placed in Pakistan's leadership in advancing collective maritime security. This encouraged Pakistan Navy to conduct AMAN Dialogue alongside AMAN exercise and its inaugural session will be held in tandem with AMAN-25. The aim of AMAN Dialogue initiative is to provide a dedicated platform to exchange views on pertinent regional security issues and solutions to address maritime security challenges at sea. The AMAN Dialogue will bring together heads of navies, coast guards, and defense forces to share their thoughtful insights on maritime issues.

Pakistan Navy’s efforts in the maritime domain are not limited to security concerns; they also support the broader economic and political interests of Pakistan and its partners. Initiatives like CPEC rely on secure maritime routes, underscoring the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean and Pakistan’s coastal waters. By ensuring the safety of these critical sea lanes, Pakistan Navy contributes not only to regional security but also to global economic stability.

In conclusion, the Pakistan Navy has established itself as a key player in fostering collective maritime security in an increasingly complex and competitive global environment. Through its active participation in international coalitions and leadership in initiatives like AMAN, Pakistan has demonstrated its commitment to countering both regional and global maritime threats. By promoting cooperation, enhancing interoperability, and fostering cultural understanding, the Pakistan Navy exemplifies Pakistan’s dedication to ensuring peace and stability in the region. As the geopolitical dynamics of the IOR continue to evolve, Pakistan's proactive and visionary approach will remain essential for fostering mutual trust, stability, and shared prosperity among nations.