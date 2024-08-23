The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

(@Abdulla99267510)

By Khurram Chughtae

In the illustrious Republic of Hills National Park, where justice reigns supreme—quite literally—the Judicial Branch stands as the unwavering beacon of righteousness, holding the delicate threads of governance together. Should the other branches of government ever forget their place, the judiciary is there to gently—or not so gently—remind them. Headed by none other than the omniscient Chief Judge of the Supreme Court, this bench of legal luminaries has gracefully descended from the lofty heights of jurisprudence to oversee everything from local government elections to urban planning.

One must marvel at the constitutional ballet performed by the judges of Hills Republic, where the trichotomy of power is honored with such flair. After all, who needs checks and balances when you have a judiciary that knows no bounds, acting as the wise arbiters of the Republic's destiny? These judges are not merely legal minds; they are also top-tier economists, scientists, urban planners, environmentalists, and, perhaps, clairvoyants. Their expertise spans multiple disciplines, making them the ultimate polymaths, whose wisdom transcends mere earthly limitations.

In their divine wisdom, the Supreme Court recently organized a population control conference—because, naturally, who better to tackle birth rates than judges in robes? They firmly believe that the citizens of Hills Republic should stay at home, eat at home, and, most importantly, not multiply beyond the meticulously preserved borders of the Master Plan. Unlike those "so-called" advanced jurisdictions that have the audacity to adapt their urban strategies, Hills Republic remains proudly tethered to its original vision, untouched by time or progress.

And let us not forget the environment. The Republic of Hills' judiciary doesn't just interpret the law—they interpret the land. They are the custodians of Agri, forests, wildlife, and all things green, ensuring that every tree, rock, and blade of grass is accounted for. Their review of Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) , Spatial Impact Assessments, and ecological footprint studies is unparalleled. The judges possess superhuman abilities to evaluate and determine the ecological and biodiversity impact of a single building measuring a few thousand square feet in a National Park spanning hundreds of thousands of hectares. Naturally, the thousands of homes constructed by Martians and other extraterrestrial beings escape their scrutiny, as only such extraordinary entities can evade the supernatural powers of the judges of Hills Republic.

These judges combat climate change with the precision of a surgeon, dissecting every public project and development to ensure that the Republic remains as pristine as ever.

Their commitment to climate resilience is so fierce that they even advocate for the demolition of buildings based on the clear and distinct determination that an eatery at a hill station in a National Park poses an existential threat. It is also widely reported that many of Hills Republic's judges have visited national parks in more developed jurisdictions. There, they were shocked to find no commercial restaurants, forcing them to survive on either indigenous food or meals cooked by locals. The poor judges, without any other options, now carry a "Mitti ki Ketli" for tea with a week-long shelf life and "Aloo Paratha" tiffins that last a month—because, of course, no National Park in the world has hotels or restaurants. Their nights are spent either in tents or in the homes of locals with a century-long history of residence.

These judges also boast doctorate degrees in development planning and infrastructure. They adjudicate on mass transit projects and new human habitations with unmatched expertise. They are so skilled in community counseling that they can be swayed by the testimony of one or two individuals out of thousands, deciding that the rest should either perish or relocate to another planet. In their wisdom, they discourage new developments, believing that by converting agricultural land into real estate empires (which some mistakenly refer to as human settlements), they are ensuring food security. Alas, no one dares to inform the judges of the actual ratio of cultivable land to the percentage of land under cultivation.

So, fear not, citizens of Hills Republic! With such an enlightened judiciary, you are in safe hands. The rule of law reigns supreme, as long as it is interpreted by those who know best—the judges. And rest assured, they will never overstep their bounds, for they are not emperors. They are simply the wise, benevolent overseers of your fate.

Yet, with their ever-expanding repertoire of supernatural abilities, who knows what’s next? Perhaps one day, the greatest Chief Judge of the Republic of Hills will convene a summit with a grand agenda: to develop a new law of physics—because gravity, like justice, must bow to their wisdom. After all, when you're indispensable to the very fabric of the universe, why stop at merely ruling the Republic?

The Writer is a Strategic Counsel with a focus on public policy Governance with an objective transform traditional ruling style Colonial government system to An Intelligent Governance Ecosystem for All © @Chughtae