Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands: An Introduction

When it comes to crowdfunding for health, there is no platform bigger than Transparent Hands in Pakistan. The range of healthcare services offered by Transparent Hands is astoundingly vast. From medical and surgical treatments to medical camps and telehealth facilities, the trust organization makes sure that the underprivileged Pakistanis have access to quality healthcare services. The trust organization believes in creating a patient-donor bond while making sure that the protocols of transparency aren’t breached at any point. The trust organization realizes the need for free medical camps in the rural areas, hence it actively sets up such camps as well. To donate, donors can log in to the Transparent Hands crowdfunding web portal from anywhere in the world. Payment modes are one hundred percent secure. Every donor has absolute freedom in selecting and funding patients of their choice. The trust organization makes sure that regular updates until complete recovery are sent to the concerned donor.

Why Tharparker Needed Transparent Hands?

District Tharparker in Sindh happens to be one of the far-off remote areas in the country with very little advancement on its CV as far as healthcare is concerned. This lack of even basic healthcare facilities results in massive challenges and difficulties for the patients of Tharparker. Keeping these tremendous difficulties that the patients of this district have to face, team Transparent Hands decided to reach out to the underprivileged patients of the Tharparker district. Free medical camps were the medium via which healthcare facilities were offered to the attendee patients.

Transparent Hands in Tharparker

Before we give you a sneak peek into these free medical camps, it is important to discuss the objectives of these medical camps. Of course, the overall objective was to provide help to the patients who need it. However, different approaches were adopted for achieving better results. For example, some of the patients only needed basic healthcare facilities, so they were provided those facilities on spot. However, in the case of more critical patients who needed advanced surgical and medical assistance, names were registered and they are currently being funded by the money donors donated for their campaigns on the Transparent Hands web portal.

It is pertinent to mention that the healthcare amenities provided by the organization in its free medical camps included free medicines, free consultations, and certain free diagnostic testing services like hypertension, hypo, and hyperglycemia as well as testing for hepatitis B &C. Implementation of COVID-19 SOP protocols were strictly observed as well, free face masks and sanitizers were distributed among the attendees of these medical camps.

Now, let us talk about the free medical camps organized by Transparent Hands across the Tharparker district.

Transparent Hands in Umerkot

A free medical & surgical camp was organized at Digu Farm, Umerkot. This activity was conducted on the 24th of June, 2021, and was attended by 375 patients. Nine patients who needed further medical and surgical assistance were identified by the Transparent Hands team. The twenty-member team made sure that all of the patients who attended this medical camp were checked properly and if needed, were enrolled for further treatment funded by the organization.

Transparent Hands in Islamkot

A free medical camp was organized in the Nath Maternal & Child Care Center, Islamkot on the 23rd of June, 2021. 248 patients from underprivileged backgrounds attended this free medical camp. A fifteen-member team from Transparent Hands was responsible for free check-ups of the patients who came to these free medical camps. Free medicines, free diagnostic testing, and further medical consultation were provided free of cost. Three patients who needed further surgical treatment were identified at this camp, and who now will be treated via the donations collected for their campaign published on the Transparent Hands web portal.

Transparent Hands in Mithi

Similarly, a free medical camp was organized by Transparent Hands at the Ali Murad Shah Center, Mithi as well. This medical camp was conducted on the 22nd June 2021 and 119 patients from underprivileged backgrounds attended this camp. A fifteen-member team which included four doctors and two pharmacists was tasked with this assignment, which was accomplished quite efficiently. During this medical camp, seven patients which needed further medical assistance were identified as well. These patients will now be treated via the generous donations made by donors to their cause using the Transparent Hands crowdfunding portal.

Transparent Hands in Tar Ahmad

This free medical camp was conducted on the 25th June 2021, the venue was Al Hamad Islamic Public school, Tar Ahmad. The objective of this free medical camp was the same as the rest of the camps that we have talked about in this discussion i.e. provision of free healthcare amenities to the poor patients from the Tharparker district. Quite a big number of patients attended this free medical camp, 341 to be exact. A twenty-member team from Transparent Hands was tasked with this assignment. Five cases that needed further medical and surgical assistance were identified, rest of the patients were given the basic healthcare treatment that they needed.

The Scope Isn’t Limited To Just Tharparker!

It is important to mention here that healthcare camps that aimed at providing free of cost treatment to poor patients were not conducted just in the Tharparker district, but in certain other areas of the Sindh province as well. Here, we are talking about free medical camps that were organized in Kotri, Larkana, and other remote areas of the province. More efforts like these are needed desperately if the dream of free healthcare for all is to be materialized in Pakistan.

Final Words

That would be all from this discussion. Keeping the struggles of the underprivileged patients in mind, more initiatives like these need to be taken by other stakeholders as well. Transparent Hands envisions a world where everyone has an access to the basic healthcare amenities at the very least. More free medical camps are the need of the hour, and Transparent Hands will continue to strive for the provision of healthcare facilities to the poor patients of Pakistan. On that promising note, we bid you farewell from this space!