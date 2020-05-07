VC GCU - breaking stereotypes

'We slaughter one another in the stereotypes and mistrust that linger in our heads; the words of hate we spew from our lips

The two biggest issues that hinder social and economic growth of Pakistan are deep-rooted corruption in its governance system and stereotypes in its society. But here is a Pakistani who has come back from abroad and challenging these stereotypes.

Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, who is appointed Vice Chancellor of GC University Lahore few months ago and he’s doing all the work to challenge the stereotypes associated with for high ranked officers only in this part of the world.

Some people launched a malicious campaign that he’s a Dutch national and they don’t mention at all mentioning that he’s the son of Government College University, Lahore, a proud Ravian, Qaudian and Pakistani, who left his professorship at the Seoul National University, a public university in Korea ranked 36 in the World QS Ranking 2019, and also a fellowship at the Oxford Institute of Population Ageing, UK to come back to Pakistan and serve his motherland.

Prof Zaidi, who holds a PhD in Economics from world’s top university i.e. University of Oxford, UK, was at No. 1 on the merit list for appointment as Vice Chancellor. He has an experience of working/teaching at the world’s top educational institution including London School Economics and University of Oxford, UK. He worked with international organizations (including United Nations and European Commission) and government departments in the United Kingdom

He holds exceptional academic credentials with several reputed books and articles published in the top ranked journals to his credit, but still some people go on to say “he has never worked or taught in a Pakistani university earlier, so he doesn’t understand the culture here.” I don’t know what culture they talk about, because what all Pakistani universities need is to bring the culture research and innovation from the best universities of the world.

They unnecessarily blame that Prof. Zaidi uses social media (twitter), and actively engage with students, alumni and faculty on these public platform.

Moreover, he has created different WhatsApp Groups to directly interact with faculty and administrative staff on daily basis for speedy working of the University.

A Vice-Chancellor listening and addressing to students’ grievances on social media is not less than a ‘crime’ in Pakistan because here students are rarely given opportunity to meet the head of institutions.

He is operating in a University where more than 70 percent faculty and gazetted staff still doesn’t have a twitter account or they rarely uses it. They are certainly not aware of usefulness of these latest digital paperless communications.

Another allegation against him recently is that he took notice of poor condition of classrooms in GCU, and personally monitored civil works and repair of desks and chairs during lockdown when mostly officers and professors were home. For this purpose, he used daily wagers, so that they can also earn during these difficult times.

Some people say it’s not a stature of a vice chancellor to monitor repair of classroom and then post pictures on social media to inform the students that their university cares for them, and is committed to provide better learning environment to them.

Recently, voices were also raised against his stay in a small room on second floor associated with Faculty Guest House when Vice Chancellors of other universities were living in large official houses with dozens of servants. I don’t think these persons are privy to the fact that GCU is an exception among large universities where there is no official on-campus residence for Vice Chancellor.

The University Syndicate granted Rs. 150,000 per month to the GCU Vice Chancellor for marinating an official residence.

But he’s not receiving this amount from GCU Treasury and instead staying in a small room. He was advised to occupy the house of any hostel superintendent but he didn’t find it ethically right.

People criticizing his act of getting developed hand sanitizers and presenting them to Governor and distributing face masks may not be aware of the term social responsibility. In West, social responsibility is the requirement for any leadership position of such stature.

When COVID-19 broke out in Pakistan, there was an immediate shortage of disinfectants and hand sanitizers in the country. GCU Chemistry Department immediately developed and provided hundreds of liters of hand sanitizers for paramedics and doctors besides giving 25,000 liters disinfectants to hospitals across Punjab.

Besides, GCU also set up Mental Health Helpline for people suffering from depression, fear and other mental health issues due to COVID19 and subsequent lockdown. This Helpline could be helpful until it’s connected with the government’s Telemedicine Helpline. For this, VC GCU visited Governor House twice or thrice but people are not accepting it because Prof. Zaidi instead of giving millions of rupees advertisement to newspapers informed people about this Mental Health Helpline and his initiatives through his twitter, WhatsApp and low-cost flexes. Posting about Helpline and meeting with governor and awareness campaign through Twitter has badly hurt the emotions of some people

People also criticize him for lack of research on COVID 19 at GCU without realizing that he has been in office not later than six months. He was inherited this faculty and resources for research. You will be surprised to know there is no biosafety level 3 lab in GCU which has a history of 150 years. No Vice Chancellor or government ever thought of developing a lab which is mandatory for research on viruses at GCU. Again, he took up this issue on social media with the relevant ministers.

As far as his efforts are concerned, he has already started working for construction of new laboratories for research, initiated recruitment process for research chairs lying vacant for decades and even motivating his faculty by himself doing research and publishing articles in top ranked journals. After joining GCU, he has already published five research articles in top research journals.

Someone wrote that he removed a very senior person from position of Director Research. He doesn’t know that there was no Director Research in GCU, and retired Professor was discharging duties on this post as part time.

Prof. Zaidi has advertised the position of Director Research to bring in some person who is qualified and held requisite experience for this post.

Prof. Zaidi is also breaking stereotypes by assigning different administrative duties to young faculty members which is considered a weakness in Pakistan.

Soon, a solo article can be written about his initiatives to develop digital systems for transparent and merit-based appointments at GCU, development of Learning Management System for students, biometric attendance for intermediate students and some other initiatives but one thing I must mention here is that within six months of his appointment he successfully got approved a Rs. 1.15 billion Phase II development at new campus at Kala Shah Kaku.

Here again he broke stereotype by himself appearing before a committee of HEC being chaired by an officer lower than his rank. If we met, I will advise him to follow protocols instead of his passion for GCU.

Do we deserve traditional leadership who love protocol or such people who have a passion towards development of his alma mater.

