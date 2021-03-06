What makes Imran Khan a brave, genuine leader!

Veteran US writer and diplomat Douglas MacArthur had given a compact portrayal of a genuine leader of the international calibre. He had said: “A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others

Dr. Saeed Ahmad Ali:

Veteran US writer and diplomat Douglas MacArthur had given a compact portrayal of a genuine leader of the international calibre. He had said: “A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others.

“He does not set out to be a leader, but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent.”

When we have a look at the well-thought-out diplomatic initiatives and the foreign policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan he exhibited in a short span of time, it seems Arthur’s definition of a genuine leader, statesman and saviour stands true for the insightful leader of Pakistan.

His latest decision to seek the National Assembly trust vote afresh after the Senate elections clearly showed that how a brave man he is, who does not run away from any challenge.

It is a welcoming sign that the country is regaining its lost glory with a economic trajectory upward and prestige around the world. To build a more just, secure and peaceful world, Prime Minister Imran Khan has succeeded diplomatically by projecting a soft image of the motherland at international fora.

Veteran cricket writer, Paul Edwards, who recently wrote his article titled: “Greatness and destiny – Imran Khan, a man born to win”, stated that “Imran Khan should have wanted to become prime minister of Pakistan is viewed as almost a natural ambition from a man whose thirst for achievement appears unshakeable. It has become a reality.”

Due to corrective measures of the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its cabinet, the international investors, companies and tourists are thinking of Pakistan as their immediate destination.

With limited resources, Prime Minister Imran Khan has changed the fate of Pakistan in the last two-and-a-half years, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan told APP here.

While lauding the achievements of Imran Khan, she said that the prime minister’s efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19 were commendable as under his leadership Pakistan has achieved what the other nations could not have even imagined.

The country fought bravely against the novel coronavirus successfully, she said while appreciating the incumbent PTI government’s unprecedented initiatives.

The country also stopped experiencing embarrassment in the world on account of corruption scandals and scams at the top levels of the government after a long time, she added.

Under the vibrant leadership of Imran Khan, the country has successfully highlighted the Kashmir issue at the international diplomatic fronts, she said while replying to a query. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) recently released a short documentary, highlighting premier’s efforts to foil India’s attempts to isolate Pakistan internationally.

The PMO official sources told APP that the documentary had been produced and prepared by the PTI Media Wing. The first part of the documentary reveals the nefarious designs of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his fiery statements and his attempts to isolate Pakistan internationally.

The second part depicts Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to foil Indian designs by realigning the country’s foreign policy and fortifying fraternal ties with developed as well as friendly nations including China, the United States, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Japan, besides the European Union and the United Nations.

The same segment shows PM’s meetings with former US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, former Indonesian prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other noted world leaders.

The documentary also includes the composition and compilation of various news items covered by an Indian tv channel, showing Pakistan’s role, significance and mediation offer between Afghan Taliban and the US government.

Similarly, on the econo

mic front, some success stories of Pakistan have also been highlighted.

In the final part of the documentary, sports side recalls how international cricket had been restored in the country, as for the first time, after a long gap, the country is successfully holding domestic and international cricketing events including the Pakistan Super League, the Kabaddi World Cup-2020, etc.

India has been exposed fully by the international media for committing the worst kind of human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K). It is a diplomatic victory for Pakistan that the world has now started taking notice of worsening situation in the IIOJ&K. Indian extremist government has failed to control situation in India itself as well as in the occupied territory.

PTI leader Nazar Muhammad Gondal told APP that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address on Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), and during the US visit address, was a pure public representation. He said all these speeches and interactions raised the stature of the prime minister manifold. The Pakistani community in the US had expressed great pleasure by according a historic welcome to Prime Minister Imran Khan, due to his contributions.

Former US president Trump had clearly voiced concerns over the ongoing situation in Kashmir, due to successful diplomatic achievement of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

The PTI senior leader and spokesperson for the Punjab government, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, while talking to APP, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as an ambassador of the people of Kashmir at the international front.

Replying to a query regarding the Senate polls, she said that the collaboration of the corrupt mafia in the country had resulted in the victory of ill-gotten money over the sanctity of vote recently.

She said that Imran Khan is committed to exposing the black sheep in politics and the parliamentarians, who sold out their vote and violated the public mandate.

Noted British journalist Peter Oborne, in his book, ‘Wounded Tiger’, writes about Pakistan’s prime minister: “Imran Khan is one of those very few people who have a sense of personal greatness and personal destiny.

“That destiny, first of all, manifested itself in an amazing cricket career when he forged a national team and made it the best in the world.

“And then it forged itself in this enormous monument to his mother: the great hospital which is still there.

“And then in a political career. [He] is the nearest thing cricket has produced to a world historical figure,” he adds.