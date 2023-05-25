Written in blood: a poignant story of our invincible warriors, martyrs

The defence of Pakistan is safeguarded by its venerable armed forces, which monitor and watch the ideological frontiers of the motherland also, every moment. At the time of need, these valiant armed forces had combated and defeated the cowardly enemy including the scourge of terrorism in a befitting manner

Dr. Saeed Ahmad Ali:

The defence of Pakistan is safeguarded by its venerable armed forces, which monitor and watch the ideological frontiers of the motherland also, every moment.

At the time of need, these valiant armed forces had combated and defeated the cowardly enemy including the scourge of terrorism in a befitting manner.

The brave armed forces had a wide range of experience to deal with any aggression or the menace of terrorism and the entire world could learn from Pakistan how to cope with the enemy or menace of terrorism.

It was 1965 when, swayed by its military power and abhorrence for a peaceful neighbour, Indian guns roared and its fighter aircraft took on sorties amidst advancement by the army troops, who wanted to capture Pakistan’s bordering city of Lahore by the fall of night. However, the nation, standing with its forces, displayed unanimous spirit in facing the Indian troops boldly, defeated them on all fronts. In fact, there had been rare examples of such extreme valour and courage in the global military history which the Pakistani nation and its soldiers showcased in the 1965 war.

Indian Army’s assurance to its government of capturing Lahore by the evening fell to the ground after stiff resistance on Chawinda, Burki and other major fronts. “The Indian claims of their victory in the war proved bogus. On the ground, there was no evidence to support Indian claims,” an American Radio Service Journalist Rai Milan, who witnessed the 1965 war, had recorded in his published-diary report.

On that day, which must be called the day of Shuhada and Ghazis, the armed forces of Pakistan defeated an enemy far bigger than it in size and resources and wrote a historic story of the defence of the Land of the Pure.

But today, from a security point of view, the people of Pakistan, being members of a patriotic nation, are facing unprecedented events, trends, transformations, and challenges. On May 9, 2023, workers of a political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) , launched violent protests across the country and ransacked public and private properties, after the arrest of the party chairman, Imran Khan.

The violent mob burned the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence (Jinnah House), military memorials and public and private properties. Such incidents are unfortunate and the nation has condemned and rejected all forms of violence and attempts to disrupt peace in the country.

Lt General (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, while referring to observance of Pakistan Martyrs' Day titled ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ told APP that the recent attacks on memorials of martyrs and military installations were highly regrettable and intolerable. However, he added, it was a good omen that the nation rejected such puppets by standing in solidarity with the Pakistan Army and its martyrs, acknowledging their sacrifices.

“Pakistan is our motherland and we will never allow any kind of chaos or instability or disorder here at the behest of our cunning, local or foreign, enemy," he resolved. “This is an unforgettable moment that the entire nation is expressing solidarity with its brave armed forces and paying tribute and salute to the sacrifices of its Shuhada and Ghazis,” he added.



He said how come the nation could forget a great son of the motherland, Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (NH), who, on Sept 6, 1965, had moved as Company Commander with his forward platoon under incessant artillery and tank attacks, in the Burki area of the Lahore sector.

Bhatti confronted a huge enemy for five days and nights in the defence of the strategic Bambanwala-Ravi-Bedian Canal (BRB) canal, he recalled. “The symbols and memorial that the miscreants attacked serve us as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our brave men and women in uniform and pay tribute to their unwavering dedication and ultimate sacrifice for our nation’s security and well-being,” he lamented.

Muhammad Irfan, a retired major of the Pakistan Army, said that the current protests and political destabilisation in the country were exhibiting the signals of foreign powers. People have great love for the armed forces and they acknowledge the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police, Frontier Constabulary (FC), and other law-enforcement agencies, who had laid down their lives for peace and order of the homeland, he added.

“We are living in a free atmosphere due to the great sacrifices of our martyrs,” he said adding that the sacrifices of martyrs and services of Ghazis were the nation’s capital of pride and valuable asset, he said.

The people of Pakistan are the strength of the Pakistan army and any effort to create a wedge between the Army and the people of Pakistan is an act against the State which could not be tolerated under any circumstances, he explained.

Abdul Hameed, an elderly citizen, said that the whole nation extended its love and expressed complete solidarity and support for the armed forces of Pakistan. “We reiterate our commitment to national unity, integrity and harmony in the wake of the recent geostrategic situation and deprecate all anti-state elements, which are attempting to destabilise the country,” he said.

He regretted that the PTI workers broke the statue of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, a symbol of courage and bravery demonstrated by the martyr on the Kargil battlefield and even admitted by the arch-rival India. “If they have broken the fighter jets of the 1965 war, [it means] they have attacked the pride of Pakistan Air Force, attained by defeating the enemy in the air war,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir announced that Pakistan Martyrs' Day would be marked on May 25 to pay tribute to the selfless sacrifices of the martyrs, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The main ceremony of the commemoration day would be held at Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ). Likewise, a number of ceremonies of Quran recitation and prayers for fallen heroes would be arranged across the country.

A number of commemorative ceremonies would be held at martyrs’ memorial at Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Naval Headquarters (PN), and Police Yadgar-e-Shuhada including Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and all provincial capitals.