UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Approves $500 Mln Loan To Support Economic Reforms

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:24 PM

Asian Development Bank (ADB) approves $500 mln loan to support economic reforms

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Wednesday approved a $500 million policy-based loan to support the government's reforms to improve trade competitiveness and exports as a defense against external shocks and to help finance the country's trade deficit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Wednesday approved a $500 million policy-based loan to support the government's reforms to improve trade competitiveness and exports as a defense against external shocks and to help finance the country's trade deficit.

ADB also approved a $750,000 technical assistance package to support the preparation and implementation of the program, said a press statement of the bank.

"ADB has a 53-year history of strong partnership with Pakistan and we are pleased to be in a position to provide this important support for the country's economic reform program," said ADB Vice-President Shixin Chen.

"The Trade and Competitiveness Program focuses on addressing structural issues obstructing Pakistan's export competitiveness through reforms in the areas of tax and tariff rationalization, as well as institutional strengthening," Chen added.

He said that, ADB was committed to providing wide-ranging support to strengthen Pakistan's economy and reduce the risk of external economic shocks.

Supported by the International Monetary Fund, ADB, and other development partners, the government has now committed to a range of structural reforms to the country's trade environment to improve its export performance, reduce the current account deficit, and drive economic growth, the statement added.

The Trade and Competitiveness Program will introduce important tariff and tax-related policy reforms to support Pakistan's export industries and increase their competitiveness internationally and also to strengthen key trade facilitating institutions such as accreditation bodies, the EXIM Bank of Pakistan, and the National Single Window.

"Trade is an important pillar in Pakistan's overarching development objective to foster economic stability and sustainable high growth," said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Werner Liepach.� "The Trade and Competitiveness Program will help define and implement key reforms to help tackle these development challenges and bring livelihood opportunities to the people of Pakistan," Liepach added.

Meanwhile, Federal�Minister�for�Economic Affairs�Division Hammad Azhar expressed the hope that the proceeds of this facility will boost foreign exchange built up and give much needed budgetary support to government of Pakistan.

The minister tweeted that more significantly, budgetary support program from a long term development partner i.e ADB has been restored after a gap of more than 2 years.

"I am thankful to ADB and it's President for their support and reposing confidence in the present Govt's reform agenda," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Exchange Exports Bank Asian Development Bank From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

UAE launches water project in Qataba, Yemen

26 minutes ago

No-deal Brexit to cause food shortages: lobby

46 minutes ago

Car bomb kills 5 in northeast Syria: monitor

46 minutes ago

Greek police search for missing British scientist

46 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says asked ..

50 minutes ago

College of Home Economics (CHE) extends date of ad ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.