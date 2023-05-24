UrduPoint.com

Biden, Rival Still 'Far Apart' On Debt Talks; Deal Takes Just 72 Hours To Wrap Up

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 11:18 PM

Biden, Rival Still 'Far Apart' On Debt Talks; Deal Takes Just 72 Hours to Wrap Up

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that he and congressional Republicans were still "far apart" with President Joe Biden and the Democrats in talks to raise the federal debt ceiling, although the matter can be wrapped up in 72 hours if there's a deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that he and congressional Republicans were still "far apart" with President Joe Biden and the Democrats in talks to raise the Federal debt ceiling, although the matter can be wrapped up in 72 hours if there's a deal.

With just eight days before the United States will likely default on its payments without a hike of its present $34.1 trillion debt ceiling, McCarthy said he was sending negotiators to the White House to resume talks that have repeatedly broken down over the past fortnight.

"I'm sending our negotiation team down to the White House to try to finish up the negotiations with the White House. There's a number of places that we are still far apart," McCarthy told reporters in the US capital.

If the two sides were to reach an agreement, it would take a further three days for the matter to be concluded, he said.� "Once an agreement is reached, 72 hours" will be required for the government to go forth with its payments, McCarthy added.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the debt limit must be raised by June 1 to avoid a debt default, which, she said, would have untold ramifications for the US economy and the livelihood of Americans.

Both Republicans and Democrats blame each other for the stand-off.

"First of all, I don't think there will be a default and I don't see how you would blame the Republicans, when the president waited for 97 days to reach out to me," McCarthy said, referring to the gap between when he was elected House Speaker and the start of talks between him and the president.

At the crux of the disagreement is how much the government should � or should not � spend next year. While any deal reached now will only cover 2023 obligations, the Republicans are casting the ball forward to tie down federal commitments for 2024 as well.� With legacy US debt already at $21.5 million and growing each year, the Republicans say the country cannot continue with Democrats' overspending.

House Republicans passed a plan last month to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending, but Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer quickly dismissed the proposal.

Democrats, on their part, are seething at Republicans' refusal to raise taxes on the rich � a privileged group that Biden says has never paid its fair share of the country's revenue � and for seeking increases in the budget for defense � a favorite political play for the Republicans, which has traditionally enjoyed strong support from the military and other uniformed personnel.

For context, Republicans voted to raise the debt ceiling three times, with no budget cut pre-conditions, when former President Donald Trump, the party's candidate, was in the White House.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Exchange Budget White House Trump United States Turkish Lira June Democrats All From Government Agreement Share Million

Recent Stories

Imprisoned Serbian Gen. Mladic Able to Talk But He ..

Imprisoned Serbian Gen. Mladic Able to Talk But Health Remains Poor - Son

47 seconds ago
 Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Situation in Syria Durin ..

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Situation in Syria During Phone Conversation - Ankara

48 seconds ago
 BoAJK's remittances increased to record high of Rs ..

BoAJK's remittances increased to record high of Rs 6.76 billion

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar for ..

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar for full court bench to decide el ..

50 seconds ago
 Pakistan considers IHR implementation as top prior ..

Pakistan considers IHR implementation as top priority agenda: Minister for Natio ..

51 seconds ago
 95% miscreants involved in May 9 incidents identif ..

95% miscreants involved in May 9 incidents identified; 60% arrested: Cabinet tol ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.