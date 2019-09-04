European Central Bank nominee Lagarde faces grilling from euro MPs

European Parliament lawmakers will Wednesday question incoming European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde on how she will run the institution, in a first major public test for the French nominee

The Brussels legislature cannot block Lagarde's ascension, as the ECB job is the preserve of EU heads of government.

But as the first person named to the Frankfurt post without a top-flight economics education -- arriving instead via law, national politics and the International Monetary Fund -- she may face a gruelling two hours with the economic committee ahead of an evening vote.

"I favour Ms Lagarde's candidacy, her character and the fact that she's a woman in such a politically powerful office," committee member and Greens MEP Sven Giegold told AFP.

Nevertheless, "parliamentarians' job is to check (the executive), we should therefore remain critical," he added.

Conservative MEP Markus Ferber was blunter, saying "she must convincingly demonstrate that she brings the necessary monetary policy expertise".

The 63-year-old's installation on November 1, replacing departing boss Mario Draghi, will be the final step in a changing of the guard at the ECB that has seen a new vice-president and chief economist climb aboard in the past year.

The appointment comes as the bank's governing council is divided over the right course to chart through intensifying headwinds.