European Central Bank under pressure to show virus-fighting mettle

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):The European Central Bank is under pressure Thursday to show it too has the firepower to respond to the coronavirus crisis and shore up the eurozone economy after other major central banks have already leapt into the breach.

With markets plunging, companies' cashflow drying up and financial stability under threat from the COVID-19 disease this means it is ECB president Christine Lagarde's "big test", said Pictet Wealth Management strategist Frederik Ducrozet.

"Markets need a circuit-breaker, whatever works," he added.

Major stock indexes across Asia tumbled Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced a surprise ban on travel from mainland Europe for a month, while in Europe London, Paris and Frankfurt markets all opened down around five percent.

Ahead of the ECB decision both the Bank of England and US Federal Reserve slashed key interest rates in extraordinary meetings.